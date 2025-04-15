Just In: Blessing CEO and IVD get engaged

By Nehru Odeh

Controversial social media personality and self-acclaimed therapist, Blessing Okoro, aka Blessing CEO, has announced her engagement with her lover, Ikechukwu Ogbonna, popularly known as IVD.

Blessing CEO took to her verified Facebook account on Tuesday, April 15, to share beautiful photos of IVD proposing to her at a beach.

“SAID YES,” she wrote in capital letters, emphasising her decision.

She also waxed poetic.

“For the first time, I did not want drama.

For the first time, I did not want the noise.

I just wanted peace and softness!

To hear our heart beat as 1 hear you breathe into my face.

Let’s do this together as we take this journey forever.

YES

YES

YES, I WILL MARRY YOU.

IKECHUKWU DARRY OGBONNA ivd001,” she wrote.

Her fans have been congratulating the couple. This engagement is indeed the latest in the controversial relationship between Blessing CEO and IVD. The self-acclaimed relationship and mental expert has been the butt of criticism ever since she made her affair with IVD public.

Many are of the opinion that it is not proper for her to date a man who allegedly came to her for therapy. IVD’s wife had died in controversial circumstances in 2022.

However, Blessing CEO defended herself, saying, “When people come to you, they come to you for a particular job. Outside the job, anything can happen. And dating, relationship or marriage comes from people we meet every day.

“I think for me and IVD, it wasn’t love immediately; it was work. I saw a man who was being intimidated and bullied. I just wanted to help.”

Addressing IVD’s controversial past, which includes allegations of domestic abuse and infidelity against his late wife, she claimed that the media’s portrayal of him was flawed. She was also quoted as saying that even if IVD had abused his late wife domestically, he would not abuse her.

She said, “I think I know more about IVD, including all the flaws and vulnerabilities, beyond just what the media is writing. That’s the reason I am his therapist. I am not afraid, because it’s my job and I understand emotions. No man is perfect. IVD is not what they have portrayed in the media. I feel honoured to know a part of him that a lot of people cannot see. I have never seen everything they said about him online before.

“Sometimes, I ask— where is the man I read about online, the womaniser. But, for three years, I have actually handled his phone, and he handles mine. I haven’t seen anything like violence or womanising. I’ve just seen a baby. I am a very tough person, and for me to love someone like IVD, you should know he’s a very sweet person. I always say if the love is not tough, then it’s not love. I can’t be in a relationship that doesn’t shake the media.”