2nd Edition of Oja Oge by Ecobank; Exhibitors Offer Mouth-Watering Discounts

Ecobank’s Pan African Centre (EPAC) is abuzz with excitement as it prepares to host the highly anticipated Oja Oge by Ecobank Pop-Up Marketplace, a three-day fashion, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle exhibition. Set to take place from April 18 to 20, 2025, the event will showcase top-tier exhibitors including Adidas, House of Tara, Winston Leather, Ava and George Children’s Clothing, Chenche Clothing, Lush Hair, and many others.

In preparation for the second edition of Oja Oge, exhibitors are offering irresistible discounts ranging from 10% to 50% on their products and services, ensuring that attendees enjoy a truly unforgettable shopping experience.

Omoboye Odu, Head of SME, Partnerships and Collaborations at Ecobank Nigeria, shared her excitement about the event: “We are thrilled with the overwhelming response from our exhibitors. The fantastic discounts will undoubtedly draw a large crowd, creating an electric atmosphere for both shoppers and sellers. This year’s Oja Oge promises to be an extraordinary celebration of fashion, culture, and lifestyle,” she said.

Odu also emphasized the immersive nature of the event, adding, “Oja Oge is not just a marketplace; it’s an experience. Visitors will enjoy shopping sprees, beauty makeovers, and live band entertainment. The daily fashion presentation will feature renowned designers like Oshobor, Jon Pelumi, Y’wandelag etc, showcasing the latest in pan-African and Afro-trendy styles. In addition, there are gaming options (Gameland) for adults and (Kid Zone and Books by Omolara) for kids. Besides, there is beauty parlour for women and of course, different prizes to be won.”

As part of Ecobank’s ongoing commitment to supporting Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria, Oja Oge aims to empower businesses, highlight their products, and promote African craftsmanship, creativity, and innovation. Attendees can also look forward to folk music performances, ensuring a rich cultural experience for all.