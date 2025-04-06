Senator Imasuen commends Tinubu’s courage on tax reform bills, census

By Jethro Ibileke

The Senator representing Edo South at the national assembly, Neda Imasuen, has described President Bola Tinubu as a man of strong and unbelievable courage.

Imasuen who was elected on the platform of the Labour Party, is the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct, and Public Petitions.

He stated this Friday night during a chat with members of the Correspondents’ Chapel of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Edo State Council.

Imasuen pointed to the President’s resilience to stick to his tax reform bills, and did not back down for fear of not getting second term ticket, following the strong opposition that trailed the bills, especially from Northern Senators, as an example of his strong courage.

He said: “Now we have a president who, in my opinion, is doing well. And why do I say he’s doing well? He’s a man with courage. He has such a strong courage that is unbelievable.

“I’ll give you an example, when we were faced with tax bill, because see a whole lot of things that happen within the Senate floor, nobody sees it, especially when we are having a closed door, no camera and people think we’re sharing money, but sometimes we are using unwanted languages and throwing tantrums at each other and all that just because you are holding strongly to your views.

“We’re holding strongly to our views and because of that the northern said they will never support him to come for a second time, some president will say let me backdown because of second term, but he said no, I will do the right thing.

“So for me he is a man of courage who didn’t because of the second term thing, will not do the right.”

The Edo south lawmaker also pointed to President Tinubu’s determination to resolve Nigeria’s actual population figure by conducting a credible census, as evidence of his courage.

“If you look at the population now, he’s also taking on population, he said we should have it. But many presidents would not want to touch it because it’s very sensitive.

“You know, North is so heavy on population, and to take an accurate census would create a lot of offset in the country. But he doesn’t care. He said, ‘Look, we have to face it, let’s face it once and for all.’

“For me, he’s a courageous man,” Imasuen said.