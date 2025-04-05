I remain unflinching PDP member -Atiku Abubakar

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 presidential election has told people who were peddling the rumour that he would leave the party to perish the thought.

According to a statement signed by Paul Ibe, Media Adviser to Atiku, “We ordinarily would not waste words on faceless social media platforms like the so-called ‘Adamawa Happenings’. However, in light of inquiries from concerned Nigerians and credible members of the press, we are compelled to set the record straight.

“His Excellency Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President of Nigeria (1999–2007) and Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has not — we repeat, has not — resigned from the PDP. He remains a steadfast, bonafide and loyal member of the party.

The source of this baseless rumour is a Facebook page peddling falsehoods, evidently orchestrated by desperate political operatives with nothing but mischief and confusion on their agenda. It is a calculated attempt to mislead the public and sow discord among the millions of Nigerians who look to Atiku Abubakar for direction and leadership.

This is not just fake news — it is a crude, shameless political hatchet job.

We urge Nigerians, especially supporters of the Waziri Adamawa, to disregard this malicious fabrication. It is a vile, vexatious ploy that deserves nothing but contempt.

Atiku Abubakar remains committed to the ideals of the PDP and to the democratic aspirations of the Nigerian people.

Signed:

Paul Ibe, Media Adviser to Atiku Abubakar

Vice President of Nigeria (1999-2007) and Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party

Abuja”