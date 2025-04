Blame the Structure and System: Not Always the Persons

By Kunle Ojeleyeย

I read many posts and comments on this app, and just waka pass. However, I have been amused by various comments following the press release on the re-constitution of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) board.

What I found amusing was the many negative references to the former Chairman of the Board, Chief Pius O Akinyelure (POA).

Many referred to him as a stranger to the Oil and Gas (O&G) sector, and I could not avoid bursting out in laughter to the curiosity of those around me.

How can a man:

๐˜ž๐˜ฉ๐˜ฐ ๐˜ด๐˜ฑ๐˜ฆ๐˜ฏ๐˜ต ๐˜ฎ๐˜ฐ๐˜ณ๐˜ฆ ๐˜ต๐˜ฉ๐˜ข๐˜ฏ 30 ๐˜บ๐˜ฆ๐˜ข๐˜ณ๐˜ด ๐˜ธ๐˜ฐ๐˜ณ๐˜ฌ๐˜ช๐˜ฏ๐˜จ ๐˜ง๐˜ฐ๐˜ณ ๐˜ข ๐˜จ๐˜ญ๐˜ฐ๐˜ฃ๐˜ข๐˜ญ ๐˜ค๐˜ฐ๐˜ณ๐˜ฑ๐˜ฐ๐˜ณ๐˜ข๐˜ต๐˜ช๐˜ฐ๐˜ฏ ๐˜ข๐˜ด ๐˜Œ๐˜น๐˜น๐˜ฐ๐˜ฏ ๐˜”๐˜ฐ๐˜ฃ๐˜ช๐˜ญ,

๐˜ž๐˜ฉ๐˜ฐ ๐˜ฐ๐˜ท๐˜ฆ๐˜ณ๐˜ด๐˜ข๐˜ธ ๐˜ต๐˜ฉ๐˜ฆ ๐˜ฃ๐˜ถ๐˜ช๐˜ญ๐˜ฅ๐˜ช๐˜ฏ๐˜จ ๐˜ฐ๐˜ง ๐˜ต๐˜ฉ๐˜ข๐˜ต ๐˜ฎ๐˜ข๐˜จ๐˜ฏ๐˜ช๐˜ง๐˜ช๐˜ค๐˜ฆ๐˜ฏ๐˜ต ๐˜Œ๐˜น๐˜น๐˜ฐ๐˜ฏ ๐˜”๐˜ฐ๐˜ฃ๐˜ช๐˜ญ ๐˜๐˜ฐ๐˜ถ๐˜ด๐˜ฆ ๐˜ช๐˜ฏ ๐˜๐˜ช๐˜ค๐˜ต๐˜ฐ๐˜ณ๐˜ช๐˜ข ๐˜๐˜ด๐˜ญ๐˜ข๐˜ฏ๐˜ฅ,

๐˜ž๐˜ฉ๐˜ฐ ๐˜ณ๐˜ฆ๐˜ต๐˜ช๐˜ณ๐˜ฆ๐˜ฅ ๐˜ธ๐˜ช๐˜ต๐˜ฉ๐˜ฐ๐˜ถ๐˜ต ๐˜ฃ๐˜ญ๐˜ฆ๐˜ฎ๐˜ช๐˜ด๐˜ฉ ๐˜ง๐˜ณ๐˜ฐ๐˜ฎ ๐˜Œ๐˜น๐˜น๐˜ฐ๐˜ฏ ๐˜”๐˜ฐ๐˜ฃ๐˜ช๐˜ญ ๐˜ข๐˜ด ๐˜ต๐˜ฉ๐˜ฆ ๐˜‹๐˜ช๐˜ณ๐˜ฆ๐˜ค๐˜ต๐˜ฐ๐˜ณ ๐˜ฐ๐˜ง ๐˜๐˜ช๐˜ฏ๐˜ข๐˜ฏ๐˜ค๐˜ฆ ๐˜ฎ๐˜ฐ๐˜ณ๐˜ฆ ๐˜ต๐˜ฉ๐˜ข๐˜ฏ 20 ๐˜บ๐˜ฆ๐˜ข๐˜ณ๐˜ด ๐˜ข๐˜จ๐˜ฐ,

๐˜ž๐˜ฉ๐˜ฐ ๐˜—๐˜ณ๐˜ฆ๐˜ด๐˜ช๐˜ฅ๐˜ฆ๐˜ฏ๐˜ต ๐˜›๐˜ช๐˜ฏ๐˜ถ๐˜ฃ๐˜ถ ๐˜ณ๐˜ฆ๐˜ฑ๐˜ฐ๐˜ณ๐˜ต๐˜ฆ๐˜ฅ ๐˜ต๐˜ฐ ๐˜ข๐˜ด ๐˜ต๐˜ฉ๐˜ฆ ๐˜›๐˜ณ๐˜ฆ๐˜ข๐˜ด๐˜ถ๐˜ณ๐˜ฆ๐˜ณ ๐˜ธ๐˜ฉ๐˜ช๐˜ญ๐˜ฆ ๐˜ฉ๐˜ฆ ๐˜ธ๐˜ข๐˜ด ๐˜ช๐˜ฏ ๐˜ต๐˜ฉ๐˜ฆ ๐˜ค๐˜ฐ๐˜ณ๐˜ฑ๐˜ฐ๐˜ณ๐˜ข๐˜ต๐˜ฆ ๐˜ธ๐˜ฐ๐˜ณ๐˜ญ๐˜ฅ ๐˜ฐ๐˜ง ๐˜Œ๐˜น๐˜น๐˜ฐ๐˜ฏ ๐˜”๐˜ฐ๐˜ฃ๐˜ช๐˜ญ,

Be called a stranger in the O&G sector?

At over 80 years of age, you can accuse Chief POA as old. You cannot label him a stranger to the Oil and Gas sector.

On the issue of incompetence now ascribed to all those relieved of their NNPC board positions, I cannot comment since I am not privy to the tasks and performance index set for them when President Tinubu appointed them about 16 months ago.

I do not know Mele Kyari or any other board members who were relieved of their appointments by President Tinubu. I cannot comment on the various allegations made against Mele or the board members in the media.

Nevertheless, I have always argued that the systemic design of our political system has tended to restrict if not completely disempower, the intellect and competence of many individuals who found themselves in the saddle of steering the nation in the right direction.

My summation is that the same systemic decapitation of individuals in our political space has affected not just the NNPC but practically all our institutions, including even the academic environment.

The NNPC had never been bereft of capable hands.

Are Engineer Kupolokun and others who have been at the organisation’s helm not competent?

To what extent could they make the NNPC an outstanding and performing organisation within a system designed to serve sectional interests rather than the interest of Nigeria and Nigerians at large?

I do not doubt the competence of the new board of NNPC. Still, I am afraid that unless they find a way to dismantle the current structure, all their individual and combined talents will amount to nothing in providing Nigeria with a truly nationalistic corporation, as everyone is clamouring for.

Time will tell.

*Dr Kunle Ojeleye is an academic and public affairs analyst