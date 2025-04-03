Uromi: Pan Esan Group Eschews Violence, Calls for Justice, Peace

*Lauds Security Agencies for Swift Action

*Wants FG, Edo Govts to Stem Raging Insecurity

The Esan Okpa Initiative EOI), a pan-Esan group has strongly decried the violence and unlawful acts leading to the tragic events that recently unfolded in Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Area of Edo State.

Expressing deep sorrow and concern over the unfortunate events in which some lives were lost, the association appeals to “our brothers and sisters from the northern parts of the country to resist the temptation of retaliation or reprisal actions” noting that “violence begets violence.”

It also argues that “taking the law into one’s own hands can only deepen the crisis and endanger the peace that we all cherish as no one wins when there’s violence”.

While lauding the security agencies for their swift action in calming frayed nerves, the organization calls on the Federal and Edo State Governments to provide lasting solutions to stem the raging insecurity issues and heightened cases of kidnappings in Esanland.

A statement signed by its President, Rt Hon Matthew Egbadon and Public Relations Officer, Mr Tony Iyare and released in Benin City, the state capital, read in parts:

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and pray for strength and healing for all affected.

“We unequivocally condemn all forms of violence and unlawful acts, regardless of the circumstances.There is no doubt that the security challenges facing our communities in Esanland, indeed across Edo State, including the persistent acts of kidnappings and other forms of criminal attacks, have led to heightened tension and fear among the people.

“However, taking the law into one’s own hands can only deepen the crisis and endanger the peace and unity we all cherish. Experience has shown that no one wins when there is violence.

“We commend the Edo State Government and all security Agencies, for their swift intervention in seeking to douse tensions arising from the ugly and despicable incident which occurred at Uromi, and we urge all parties, both within and outside Esanland, to remain calm and allow constituted authorities to handle the situation. The rule of law must prevail, and we trust that justice will be done to all affected parties.

“At this moment, we appeal to our brothers and sisters from the Northern part of the country, to resist the temptation of retaliation or reprisal actions. Violence begets more violence, and our shared humanity must guide our actions in these trying times.

“Let us as Nigerians stand together for peace, dialogue, and reconciliation.We must all say,“ NO” to political opportunists, who seek to leverage the unfortunate incident to score cheap political goals by issuing reckless and tendentious statements.

“Furthermore, we call on the government and security agencies to redouble their efforts in addressing the lingering insecurity that has made life unbearable for our people in Esanland. The inability of our farmers to access their farms and work places, as well as the general fear of insecurity that has gripped our communities require urgent and decisive action.

“Security is a fundamental right of all citizens, and we urge the authorities at State and Federal levels to provide lasting solutions that will ensure safety and prosperity for all.

“Finally, we appeal to all stakeholders to continue to work to promote peace, unity, and justice in Esanland and beyond. Let wisdom, restraint, and the pursuit of peace guide us all,” the statement concludes.