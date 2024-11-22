Kogi gets a licence to generate, and distribute electricity

Friday, November 22, 2024 12:21 pm


Electricity generation in Nigeria.jpg

Electricity generation in Nigeria.

The National Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, has granted permission to Kogi State to manage electricity generation and distribution, paving the way for efficient power supply to boost businesses in the state.

The state Commissioner for Rural and Energy Development, Engineer Abdulmutalib Muhammed, announced this while briefing Newsmen immediately after the State Executive Council meeting.

He revealed that the State Executive Council has directed that the State Internally Displaced Camp should be electrified within one week.

Commissioner for Information and Communication, Hon Kingsley Fanwo praised Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo for their round performance, emphasizing the need for an aggressive investment drive to improve the state’s economy and create job opportunities for youth, stressing that the state government remains committed to the security and wellbeing of its people.

Also speaking, Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Hon Timothy Ojona, revealed that the state government has invested over nine billion naira in food security, resulting in Kogi State now having the lowest food inflation rate in the country. This achievement, he said, is on the heels of Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo’s wet season farming initiative, which invested over seven billion naira in farm inputs and deployed over 100 tractors, across 7,324 hectares of farmland.

The media was also informed that preparations are underway for the Kogi International Carnival, scheduled for December 1-7.

 

 

