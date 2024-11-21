Oversight: House Committee members visit NIWA

The Managing Director, of National Inland Waterways Authority, Mr. Bola Oyebanji has identified human errors, drugs, and disobedience to the rules and regulations as the major causes of boat mishaps that have occurred in the past three years.

Oyebanji who disclosed this while fielding questions from the member’s House of Representatives Committee on NIWA who were on oversight function to the Headquarters of the Authority in Lokoja on Wednesday, stated that the NIWA was committed to the safety of Nigerians using water transportation.

He pointed out that 99 percent of the mishaps on the waterways were a result of human errors, noting that research has shown that the operators are committing avoidable mistakes.

He stated that some of the operators lived on drugs to influence their activities, make them high, and eventually make unpardonable mistakes.

Oyabanji added that some operators are repugnant to following rules and regulations, stressing that imagine the wooden boats taking over 150 to 200 passengers instead of limited ones.

He lamented that the transportation code requires revalidation because the operators have not been strictly following the code that was recently signed while some are not providing required life jackets for their passengers.

The Chairman of the House Committee on NIWA, Mr. Ojema Ojotu, who led seven other members on the visit, explained that the inland waterways are an integral part of Nigeria’s transportation framework, offering immense potential for enhancing connectivity, reducing road congestion, and stimulating economic growth.

“As representatives of the people, we must ensure that this potential is harnessed effectively for the benefit of all Nigerians.

“This visit provides us with the platform to scrutinize ‘critical areas such as operational efficiency, safety on our waterways, infrastructure development, and the overall management of resources allocated to NIWA.

“We recognize the unique challenges associated with managing waterways, including the recurring issues of boat mishaps, flooding in vulnerable regions along the waterways, and the demand for modernized infrastructure such as inland ports and navigable channels. As we deliberate today, it is imperative to consider how these challenges can be addressed to enhance safety, efficiency, and economic viability.

“The strategic importance of inland ports can not be overstated, especially in fostering internal and regional trade and serving as vital links in our national logistics chain.

“Similarly, the dredging of waterways remains key to unlocking the full potential of our inland transportation system, ensuring seamless connectivity and uninterrupted operations.

“Additionally, there is a need for human capacity development and procuring essential operational equipment, such as boats, to enhance safety enforcement, ensure rapid emergency responses, and deliver efficient services. While government funding remains critical, it is evident that traditional financing models may not suffice to meet the infrastructure and capacity-building demands of NIWA’s mandate.

‘Therefore, it is imperative to think outside the box and explore alternative financing options, including public-private partnerships, concessional arrangements, and innovative funding mechanisms.

“These approaches can bridge funding gaps and drive impactful infrastructural development. As we engage with NIWA’s leadership and review their activities, let us remain focused on identifying practical solutions to the pressing issues facing the inland waterways sector.

“This Committee will continue to advocate for policies and budgetary allocations that align with national priorities and promote sustainable development”, the chairman stated.