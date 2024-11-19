DSS detains Ladi Adebutu

The People’s Democratic Party governorship candidates in the 2023 general election and a party leader in Ogun State was reportedly detained by Department State Security (DSS) on Monday.

The PDP in a release signed by the party Publicity Secretary,Arc Kayode Adebayo, noted that the party chieftain was detained for no reasons and all efforts made to secure his bail has been futile.

He however urged all party faithful to be calm as everything would be resolved.

“This is to inform the members of our great party, The Peoples Democratic Party that the leader of the party has truly been detained by the DSS for charges yet unknown.

However, our principal has called for calm and directed that all members of the party, supporters and well wishers should be rest assured that this time shall pass, it is one of the prices for our democracy.

Several efforts were made to secure his bail as at 10pm on Monday, 18th November, 2024 either on personal recognition or by a surety but none has yielded any result so far. His lawyers have been informed and they will take it up by tomorrow (Tuesday) morning.

By this release, we want our people and the general public to be duly informed about his whereabouts and to maintain calm and peace until this matter is resolved.”