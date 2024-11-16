OndoDecides: Large turnout of voters in Akure North LGA 

By Jethro Ibileke

The ongoing Ondo State governorship election records a high turnout of voters in the Akure North local government area.

Unlike witnessed in Akure South LGA, àá polling centres visited in Oba-Ile, Araromi, Owode and Eleyowo, all in Akure North, witnessed huge turnouts of voters.

Voting activities were also orderly and well organized.

One of the electorate who spoke to our Correspondent at Ward 9, Unit 2, Oba-Ile, Prince Bayo Aderinto, said he woke up as early as 6 am and started calling people I knew to come out for the election.

“I woke up as early as 6 am to mobilize people he knows for the election by calling them on their phones to come out to vote for candidates of their choice.

“There are so many artisans, like carpenters, vulcanizers and others in our community. I told them that they must come out and vote if they expect to benefit from the government.

“I do not belong to any party, but, I have to exercise my civic responsibility. I am from my base in Ibadan, Oyo State, tó Oba-Ile, where I’m registered, to cast my ballot, that is my contribution to our democracy,” he said.