How Sports Can Help Boost Nigeria’s Greatness – Obasa

*Commissioner says govt passionate about youth

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, has reiterated the importance and benefits of sports to Nigeria.

According to Dr. Obasa, sports is an area that should not be downplayed as it has the capacity to make the country greater, enrich the youth and improve businesses across the country.

The Speaker made the remark on Friday evening at the opening of the second edition of the Obasa Games 2024, a platform through which the organisers seek to further unite the youth in Lagos.

Commending Abdul-Ganiyu Vinod Obasa, chairman of Kings Sports International and organiser of the Obasa Games, the Speaker noted that emerging developments in sports prompted the Lagos Assembly’s amendment of the State’s Sports Commission Law to accommodate new areas that are beneficial to the youth.

“I am passionate about football and I have always been a sportsman myself. Sports is an advantage to us in this state and the nation and I am reiterating that it is the future of our youth. Go anywhere in the world; sports has become a huge business,” he said.

Obasa further stressed that sports can help combat crimes and increase youth engagement in activities that boost national growth and development.

“We have realised that government alone cannot provide employment. We have also realised that because of the peculiarities of our nation as well as our advantage in terms of population, we can generate businesses out of sports to move the youth away from crime,” he said adding that Obasa Games will remain sustained.

The Lagos Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Omobolaji Ogunlende, also commended the organisers of the games pledging the support of the government for such initiatives aimed at growing the youth. He charged the participants to be at their best.

In his address, Abdul-Ganiyu said the success of the first edition of the games gave the impetus to continue and expand the scope.

“This year’s event, featuring football, boxing, table tennis,

chess, and Scrabble, brings together talented athletes

and teams from across the 10 Local Government Areas

and 18 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) within the Lagos West Senatorial District.

He said the games were organised to honour the

remarkable contributions and vision of the Speaker for Lagos State.

“His commitment to the development of our state,

his unwavering support for our youth, and his passion for

fostering sports as a vehicle for positive change have

been our inspiration,” he said.

Chairman of the Agege Local Government Area, High Chief Ganiyu Egunjobi, said his council and the Orile-Agege Local Government Development Area decided to partner with the organisers to be a part of the passion that Obasa exhibits for sports.

“Sport has proven to be a cost-effective and flexible tool for promoting peace and development objectives. Sport is also an important enabler of sustainable development,” he said urging residents to always imbibe the spirit of sportsmanship.