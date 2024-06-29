Envoy urges Tinubu, National Assembly to give traditional institutions constitutional backing

*Call on Governor Yusuf to discard two warring Emirs for a new one to emerge

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

A renowned Envoy and Conflict Manager, Ambassador Hussaini Haruna Commassie, has frowned at the “irrational” dethronement of traditional rulers, particularly Emirs in northern Nigeria, by state governors, with a passionate appeal to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the National Assembly to enact laws that will save the traditional institutions from “reckless abuse” by state governors.

Ambassador Commassie, the Global Vice Chairman of, the International Commission for Peace and Good Governance, who reacted to the Emirship tussle in Kano, also urged Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf to discard Emir Muhammad Sanusi 11 and dethroned Emir Aminu Ado Bayero to pave way for the emergence of a new Emir in the interest of peace since the two brothers have refused to step down for each other.

“I am advising the Kano state government that both Emir Sanusi and Emir Aminu should be kept aside since both of them are not agreeing to step down, and they are not the only Princes of Kano.

“So, they should be kept aside. The King-makers should appoint three persons that will contest for the throne. This will go a long way to solving the problem, and it will be better for Kano state government.”

The Diplomat who is also the Head of Mission, International Peace Commission, Nigeria, blamed both former Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf for allowing the Kano Emirship tussle to to take a peace-threatening dimension.

He said: “As a peace-maker, I have to be diplomatic and apolitical. The Governors in Nigeria should know that the traditional institutions were there even before the coming of the Whiteman.

” These Emirs are representing Islamic teachings! And they are very close to the grassroots. When you toy with traditional institutions, you are indirectly shooting yourself in the leg. These governors should know that the areas they are clashing with the Emirs are very alarming.

“It is time to put it on a standstill. The Emir of Gwandu was removed just because of somebody’s selfish interest. Sultan Dasuki was equally removed, a Supreme Leader of Islamic affairs, for that matter!

“And now, it is Kano. The way and manner the governors are bastardizing the system (let me use this word with emphasis) is very annoying and painful.

“If it continues like this, every Governor must come with his own Emir. I am not questioning the authority of the Governors, but some of the moves made by both former Governor Ganduje and Governor Yusuf are very wrong. I do not take sides, I am neutral in this case.”

Ambassador Commassie appealed to the Federal Government to accommodate the traditional institutions in the constitution to, “give the Royal Fathers cover, give them position, give them a stand in the constitution.

” They are not captured in the constitution at all, a Local Government Chairman is ahead of the Emir, no matter how highly placed he is—-whether First Class or whatever!

“But the Emirs were formerly the Governors in their states before colonialism. During that colonial era, they used our Emirs to get at us because they knew we listened to them—that was the indirect rule.

“So, why shouldn’t the traditional institution be captured in the constitution? If the Whiteman used them to get at us, why are the blacks trying not only to discontinue the Emirs but to bastardize the system or to abolish their activities and performances in Governance? ”

He insisted that “it is too bad! It is time for the National Assembly to make laws that will empower the traditional institution. It will not be fair for a Governor to remove an Emir without vetting. It must be vetted by the National Assembly.

” Look at a lot happening in Sokoto. A Sultan who is representing the Muslim world is being threatened by the Governor of a state! The Governor of a state is trying to bastardize the institution. If this is what is happening to us, I can see danger ahead. ”

Ambassador Commassie called on President Tinubu to, ” caution the governors now. If need be that the powers of the Emirs should be captured in the constitution, so be it.

“Let the National Assembly start making a move. I am advising President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the leadership of the National Assembly to look into the constitution very well and see how they can accommodate the traditional institution because ordinary citizens are the ones suffering.

“The Governors stay, highest eight years, and they will go and leave us with all these crises they are creating.”