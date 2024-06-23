NGO condemns rising spate of thuggery in Kano

NGO condemns rising spate of thuggery in Kano

Sunday, June 23, 2024 8:25 am


By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

 

A Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), War Against Injustice (WAI), has condemned, in strongest terms, the rising spate of thuggery and street gangsterism in Kano state, calling on security agencies and other stakeholders to urgently find ways of curtailing the ugly trend.

WAI particularly expressed concern over recent thuggery incidents in the Sharada-Ja’in and Dala axis of the state metropolis.

The Executive Director of WAI, Comrade Umar Ibrahim Umar, in a statement, made available to our Correspondent on Saturday, strongly condemned the recent escalation of thuggery activities in Sharada-Ja’in and Dala areas of Kano State, which resulted in loss of lives.

WAI also frowned at the attacks on innocent citizens, including the killing of a vigilante commander by hoodlums, describing it as unacceptable. The Statement reads: “We urge the government and security agencies in Kano State to take immediate action to address this issue and ensure the safety and security of citizens in the affected areas.

“It is alarming to note that these incidents escalated due to the alleged lack of adequate security personnel in the areas to address the issues “Furthermore, we call on the security personnel deployed at Nassarawa mini-palace to provide security, to be reassigned to the affected areas to protect the lives and properties of citizens.

“We demand a comprehensive investigation into these incidents and the prosecution of all those involved.

“The government and security agencies must take concrete steps to prevent such incidents from happening again in the future. “We urge the residents and parents of the affected areas to report and cooperate with the security agencies in their efforts to address this issue.

“We demand a safe and secure environment for all citizens, and we will continue to fight against injustice and ensure that the rights of all citizens are protected.”

 

