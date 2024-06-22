Edun Lauds Progress on AKK Gas Pipeline Project

The Honourable Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, has expressed satisfaction with the progress made so far on the AKK Gas Pipeline Project, spearheaded by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) and commended the team for their doggedness and dedication.

The Minister who gave the commendation today in Kaduna emphasized the importance of the project to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Administration Strategy to grow the economy and create jobs.

He stated that the Federal Government is committed to providing all necessary support towards ensuring the completion of the project within six to nine months.

HM Edun alongside the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Minister of Information and National Orientation, and the GCEO of NNPCL, had earlier today, visited the Kaduna State section of the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline Project and were received by the Kaduna State Deputy Governor, Hadiza Balarabe who represented Governor Uba Sani

The AKK Gas Pipeline Project, spearheaded by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), aims at expanding Nigeria’s gas pipeline network in response to growing power demand and the need for gas-based industries. This ambitious project features a 40-inch by 614-kilometer pipeline stretching from Ajaokuta to Kano, complete with intermediate and terminal gas facilities.

Expected impacts of the AKK Gas Pipeline Project

Economic Growth:

The AKK project will boost power generation, revitalize dormant industries, promote new industrial development, and provide alternative transportation fuels along its corridor.

Job Creation:

Thousands of employment opportunities will be created, significantly reducing poverty.

Energy Sustainability:

The AKK pipeline will stem the rate of deforestation and provide an alternative fuel for power, cooking, transportation and industrial activities in key States like Abuja, Kaduna, and Kano, transforming Nigeria’s energy landscape.

Challenges Overcome:

Despite challenges like COVID-19, global inflation, and extreme weather conditions, the project has advanced employing over 2000 workers, 1925 of whom are Nigerians. The project also engaged 61 local contractors, showcasing the resilience of the support from Federal Government.

Signed

Mohammed Manga FCIA

Director, Information and Public Relations

June 21, 2024