Idanre community to honour Akinyelure, Akin Deko, Akintan, others

Idanre community to honour Akinyelure, Akin Deko, Akintan, others

Friday, June 21, 2024 5:57 pm


Chief Pius Akinyelure, Late Chief Gabriel Akin Deko, Hon.Justice Samuel Akinola Akintan, and Chief Mrs Omolara Iwayemi Ogomudia

Chief Pius Akinyelure, Late Chief Gabriel Akin Deko, Hon.Justice Samuel Akinola Akintan, and Chief Mrs Omolara Iwayemi Ogomudia

 

In recognition of their great contributions to the development of the ancient kingdom of Idanre, Ondo State, the Idanre Development Assembly (IDA) has penciled down prominent sons and daughters of the town for a grand reception and award ceremony.

Among those to be honoured at the awards scheduled to be held in the ancient town on Saturday, July 6, are the Chairman, Board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd, Chief Pius Akinyelure; a post humorous award to former Minister of Agriculture and former LISA of Idanre Kingdom, Late Chief Gabriel Akin Deko; a former Executive Director of Wema Bank, late Prince Afolabi Ayinuola; a retired justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, Hon.Justice Samuel Akinola Akintan, as well as Chief Mrs Omolara Iwayemi Ogomudia, the wife of former Chief of Defence Staff, General Alexander Ogomudia.

The awards will be presided over by the Owa and Paramount Ruler of Idanre Kingdom, Oba (Dr) Fredrick Adegunle Aroloye, JP CFR and will have the governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, as one of the special guests.

This was made known in a statement issued by the President-General, IDA, Dr Anthony A.Omolola, and made available to newsmen in Lagos, on Friday.

Referencing the profiles of the honorees, the statement described Akinyelure as a distinguished technocrat with a proven track record in the Oil and Gas sector, a seasoned administrator, businessman, foremost industrialist, philanthropist and astute politician.

It noted that following a stellar 35-year career, including two as a consultant with Exxon Mobil Oil, Chief Pius Akinyelure retired from Exxon Mobil on June 1, 1997, having held board level positions of several companies and financial institutions in the past, including NNPCL, Wema Bank Plc., Credite Bank Ltd., Odu’a Investment Limited, Oluwa Glass PLC., Okitipupa Oil Palm PLC., Odu’a Telecommunications Limited, Cocoa Industries Nig. Ltd, Hallmark Bank and West African Portland Cement Plc, among others.

It added that the eminent jurist, Akintan, an alumnus of the Holborn College of Law and Lincoln’s Inn London, began his career in the Federal Ministry of Justice on July 20, 1964 as a pupil counsel and rose through the ranks to serve on the Bench of the Supreme Court between 2004 and December 2008, when he retired, following which he served as a member of the Police Service Commission (PSC) and later the National Judicial Council (NJC) for five years.

It, therefore, described Akin Deko, a building contractor and former regional Minister for Agriculture in the Western region of Nigeria from 1957 to 1963 and a personal friend of Obafemi Awolowo, as the brain behind an agriculture settlement scheme that employed and paid an initial amount of capital to new graduates from established agriculture training colleges.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    From left: Group Chief Executive, FCMB Group Plc, Mr. Ladi Balogun and Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, during the Ojude-Oba festival held in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State on June 18, 2024. FCMB has been a major sponsor of the festival for over 20 years. 8 hours ago

    Ojude Oba Festival Fosters Unity and Economic Growth – Ladi Balogun
    Governor Ododo signing the bills into law 9 hours ago

    Ododo assents to 7 Bills
    Khalifa Muhammad Sanusi 11 ,left, Aminu Ado Bayero , top right and Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf 12 hours ago

    Sanusi remains Emir, Kano govt reacts to Federal High Court’s ruling
    Participants at the awareness program 12 hours ago

    FG, AHF advocate strengthening comprehensive sexuality education amongst youths
    Omooba Yemisi Shyllon, Babafemi Ojudu and some artworks in the firmer'Abeokuta home 13 hours ago

    Photos/Video: Omooba Shyllon’s Abeokuta Home and His Art Collections
    Bayo Onanuga 1 day ago

    Bayo Onanuga in the eyes of a mentee
    IBEDC 1 day ago

    IBEDC Commits to improved service, Achieves Supply Milestone for Band A Customers for Two Consecutive Months
    Presidents Bola Tinubu and Cyril Ramaphosa. 1 day ago

    President Ramaphosa visits President Tinubu in Johannesburg, underscores need for stronger partnership between South Africa and Nigeria