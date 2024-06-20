Uzodimma Swears in Five New Commissioners

Thursday, June 20, 2024 11:05 am


Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has sworn-in five new Commissioners, bringing the total number of the Commissioners in the State to 30.

He did on Wednesday when Barr. Rex Anunobi, Dr. Henry Okafor, Dr. Ukaegbu Emeka Mandela, Prof. Victor Ndubuisi Nwachukwu and Prof. Ubaka Chukwuemeka Michael were unveiled at the new Executive Chambers Government Owerri.

After their swearing in, Governor Uzodimma charged them to bring in their experiences to bear in the recovery of the State’s economy and to serve Imo citizens better.

He said that their appointment was to help improve and build Imo State of our collective desire by taking it to a higher level, emphasising that his government is in a hurry to recover the State.

The Governor said going by the current situation of things in the State and the nation, it will not be business as usual, rather “it is now going to be an eye for an eye and a teeth for a teeth.”

He reiterated his zero tolerance for corruption warning or compromise of any sort from any appointee.

Finally, the Governor advised the new appointees to work harmoniously with their colleagues and to bear in mind that the motto of the present day Imo State is “prosperity is the name of the business.”

In their appreciation, Dr. Henry Okafor who spoke on behalf of his colleagues thanked the Governor for the opportunity given to them to serve and enjoined other expectant politicians not to lose hope.

Present at the swearing-in were the Deputy Governor, Lady Chinyere Ekomaru, the member representing Owerri zone in the Senate, Senator Ezenwa Onyewuchi, the Secretary to the State Government, Chief Cosmas Iwu, the Chief of Staff, Barr. Nnamdi Anyaehie, Rt. Hon. Jerry Alagbaso and members of State Expanded Executive Council.

 

 

 

