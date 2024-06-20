Gowon Commends NIPR On National Cohesion

...As Institute Partners SNECOU Group

Former Nigeria’s Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (Rtd) has applauded the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) for its efforts in driving national unity and cohesion since its establishment in 1963.

The former Nigerian leader made the commendation while receiving a delegation of the Institute led by the President and Chairman of Council, Dr. Ike Neliaku who paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja on Tuesday.

“I am happy for the efforts your Institute is making and the support you are rallying to make sure that people believe in Nigeria, which shows that Nigeria is not just a geographical expression as some people have assumed”, he noted.

Speaking further, Gen. Gowon said he desires a nation where everyone will work together like the NIPR to keep Nigeria together.

In the same vein, Sen. Nicholas Ukachukwu, Chairman of SNECOU Group, who earlier received the NIPR delegation in his Corporate Headquarters in Abuja, expressed satisfaction with the quality of the current leadership of the Institute since inauguration in August, 2023.

Sen. Ukachukwu, a real estate developer and investor said he was willing to partner with the NIPR on a number of projects, including construction of a befitting office complex for the Institute.

The NIPR President said the visit to former Head of State was part of his administration’s initiatives to engage critical stakeholders on issues of nation-building; while the engagement with SNECOU Group was in line with the Institute’s efforts towards fostering mutually beneficial relationship with the private sector.

He stated that the Institute’s forthcoming Diamond Anniversary scheduled to hold on 27th June, 2024, at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja will be a platform to celebrate outstanding Nigerians, who have contributed immensely to the success story of the country.

Stanley Ogadigo

Director, Public Relations

18-6-2024