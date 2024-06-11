Kogi: Group Donates N30 Million  Mathematics, ICT Centre to School

Richard Elesho

In a remarkable move towards community development and in line with its determination to encourage the teaching and learning of mathematics at the secondary school level, a group has donated a multi-million Naira Mathematics and ICT Centre to the Isanlu Victory College, Ilafin Community in honour of the renowned educationist, late Pa Joseph O. Owoeye, who died recently.

Just as the Rector of the Kogi Polytechnic, Professor Salisu Usman has pledged to immortalise Pa Joseph Owoeye for his immense contribution to the educational development and growth of the State-owned institution.

The son of the deceased, Mr.Peter Owoeye disclosed this while speaking at the official handing over of Chief Joseph Olarenwaju Owoeye Mathematics and ICT Centre to the Principal of the Isanlu Victory College shortly after the interment of their late father at the weekend, said that apart from Mathematics and ICT centre, an educational foundation would be established to continue the vision of Pa Owoeye on education.

He added that the Foundation would be partnering with Federal and Kogi State Ministries of Education which would start as a Mathematics annual quiz competition to continue to encourage the younger ones to learn mathematics beyond the secondary school level.

One of the brains behind the initiative, Dr Giotane Tambawa explained that the Children and their associates had put this project together to honour the deceased who has lived all his life for serving humanity, stressing that Papa had touched many lives and his visions must not die in vain.

Tambawa disclosed that though he was from Plateau State, he has learnt a lot from the good legacies laid by the renowned educationist, adding that in partnership with the Children, the group felt that Pa Owoeye must be immortalised for his contributions.

Also speaking at the ceremony, the traditional ruler and Agabana of Isanlu, His Royal Highness, Oba Babatunde Etanibi pointed out that the late Pa Owoeye would be greatly missed by the people of the entire Isanlu land and Ilafin community in particular for his selfless service.

The Royal father assured the group that the preparation was in top gear to hire more security personnel to ensure the safety of the edifice, computers and other facilities for the benefit of the students of the college and the entire Ilafim community.

In a similar vein, the Rector of the Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja, Professor Salisu Usman had earlier disclosed that the management of the Polytechnic would immortalise Baba Owoeye who had lived a simple and committed life to service of humanity and development education.

Professor Usman who was speaking during the Service of Songs in honour of the departed soul, at First ECWA Church ( Evangelical Church Winning All) in Lokoja, pointed out that Baba Owoeye was one of the greatest funding fathers of the Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja