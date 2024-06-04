Why Organised Labour suspended strike for just five days

Why Organised Labour suspended strike for just five days

Tuesday, June 4, 2024 2:19 pm


Organised Labour

Organised Labour

Organised Labour has suspended its nationwide strike for five days to give room for uninterrupted meeting with the tripartite committee on the new national minimum wage.

The President of the Trade Union Congress, Festus Osifo, disclosed development this to newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja.

Osifo spoke after the organs of Organised Labour met in Abuja on Tuesday following a position presented to it by the Federal Government team at a late night meeting.

The meeting, convened by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, promised that President Bola Tinubu would approve a minimum wage above N60,000 for workers.

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    Failure of APC
    The late Professor Ayo Banjo 2 hours ago

    Emeritus Professor Ayo Banjo—A lovely Man
    (L-R) Jeremy Awori, Chief Executive Officer, Ecobank Group; Papa Madiaw Ndiaye, incoming Chairman of Ecobank Group and Alain Nkontchou, outgoing Chairman, Ecobank Group, 2 hours ago

    Shareholders approve all resolutions at Ecobank Transnational’s 36th Annual General Meeting, Extraordinary General Meeting
    File photo. Road construction work in Nigeria 4 hours ago

    Rally support for Badagry – Sokoto Superhighway, TDF tells Northern, South-West Leaders
    Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, right, and South Korean Minister of Food and Drug Safety, Minister Yu-Kyoung Oh 5 hours ago

    Photo/Video: DG NAFDAC signs MOU with S Korea Ministry of Food and Drug Safety
    Abraham Olorunnimilo 5 hours ago

    The Story of clergyman who runs tuition-free school
    Tony Okocha, Caretaker Chairman of APC Rivers State and also the Rivers State representive in Niger Delta Development Commission,NDDC. 6 hours ago

    APC NWC extends tenure of Pro-Wike Rivers State Caretaker Committee Exco by Six months 
    Sola Lawal 6 hours ago

    Ogun APC mourns late chieftain, Sola Lawal, describes him as “diligent party man”