Why Organised Labour suspended strike for just five days

Organised Labour has suspended its nationwide strike for five days to give room for uninterrupted meeting with the tripartite committee on the new national minimum wage.

The President of the Trade Union Congress, Festus Osifo, disclosed development this to newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja.

Osifo spoke after the organs of Organised Labour met in Abuja on Tuesday following a position presented to it by the Federal Government team at a late night meeting.

The meeting, convened by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, promised that President Bola Tinubu would approve a minimum wage above N60,000 for workers.