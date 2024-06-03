See full resolutions as FG, Labour meeting ends 

Monday, June 3, 2024 11:33 pm


As the strike paralysed economic activities today, the meeting convened by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, with organised labour has ended.

The meeting was made known to the public on Monday evening by the President of the Trade Union Congress, Festus Osifo.

Also at the meeting was the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Joe Ajaero; Minister of Information and Orientation, Mohammed Idris; and Minister of Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha.

As part of the outcome of the meeting, the government side promised that President Bola Tinubu would accede to a wage that is over N60,000 and not victimise any worker involved in the strike action.

On the side of labour, it was agreed that the leadership of the TUC and NLC will reach out to their various organs with the decisions reached.

The communique of the meeting, signed by Idris, Onyejeocha, Osifo and Ajaero, read in full:
RESOLUTIONS REACHED AT THE MEETING BETWEEN THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT AND THE ORGANISED LABOUR HELD ON MONDAY 3RD JUNE, 2024

Further to the negotiation by the Tripartite Committee on National Minimum Wage (NMW) and subsequent withdrawal of Labour from negotiation, the Leadership of the National Assembly intervened on 2nd June, 2024. The Organised Labour declared nationwide strike on Monday, 3rd June, 2024 to drive home its demands.

The Federal Government, in the National interest, convened a meeting with Labour held in the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, on Monday 3rd June, with a view to ending the strike action.
After exhaustive deliberation and engagement by both parties, the following resolutions were reached:
The President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria is committed to a National Minimum Wage that is higher than N60,000;
II. Arising from the above, the Tripartite Committee is to meet everyday for the next one week with a view to arriving at an agreeable National Minimum Wage;

III. Labour in deference to the high esteem of the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria’s commitment in (ii) above undertakes to convene a meeting of its organs immediately to consider this commitment; and

IV. No worker would be victimized as a result of the industrial action.

Done in Abuja on the 3rd of June, 2024.

Signed

For the Federal Government of Nigeria:

Mohammed Idris
03/06/24

Minister of Information and National Orientation

Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha
3/6/24

Minister of State for Labour and Employment

For the Organised Labour:

Joe Ajaero
President, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC)
Festus Osifo
President, Trade Union Congress.
