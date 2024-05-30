See court documents ordering 25 Pro-Wike lawmakers to stop parading themselves as assembly members

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, today Thursday, May 30, has issued an interlocutory injunction barring the Pro-Wike lawmakers led by factional Speaker, Martins Amaewhule, from further sitting and parading themselves as members of the state House of Assembly.

The Court presided over by Justice Charles.N. Wali, gave the order in a suit filed by the pro-Governor Siminalayi Fubara House of Assembly led by the Speaker, Victor Oko-Jumbo and two others, Sokari Goodboy and Orubienimigha Timothy.

In Court papers sighted by our Correspondent, the suit listed 25 lawmakers as 1st to 25th defendants and the governor of Rivers State, the Attorney-General, and the Chief Judge of the state as 26th to 28th defendants.

The court had on May 10th granted a similar order on a motion ex-parte, stopping the Governor, the Attorney-General, and the Chief Judge from interacting with the affected lawmakers.

Granting the interlocutory injunction in a signed Court paper dated May 29th, the court adjourned to July 1st, 2024 for mention.

The court said: “An order of interlocutory injunction is granted restraining the 1st to 25th defendants from parading and holding out themselves as members of the Rivers State House of Assembly and/or meeting/sitting at the Auditorium of the House of Assembly Quarters located at off Aba Road Port Harcourt or at any other place whatsoever to purport to carry out the legislative business of the Rivers State House of Assembly, their legislative seats having been declared vacant pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit

“An order of interlocutory injunction is hereby made restraining the 26th to 28th defendants from dealing with, interfacing, accepting any resolutions, bills and/or however interacting with the 1st to 25th defendants in their purported capacities as members of the Rivers State House of Assembly their legislative seats having been declared vacant with effect from 13th December 2023 pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit”

See the documents below: