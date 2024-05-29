Anniversary: Ododo praises Tinubu for visionary leadership

Anniversary: Ododo praises Tinubu for visionary leadership

Wednesday, May 29, 2024 6:32 pm


Governor Usman Ododo

Governor Usman Ododo

Richard Elesho

Kogi State Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo has praised the visionary leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the last one year in office.

In a congratulatory message signed by the governor, he noted that the last one year of the Tinubu administration has witnessed remarkable strides  towards a brighter future for Nigerians.

He commended the President for his unparalleled dedication to fostering unity, driving economic growth and championing the welfare of every citizen as indicated by visible evidence in agriculture and food security, human capital development, security of lives and property and transformative policies geared towards attracting Foreign Direct Investment and opening new frontiers for national development.

“As a quintessential statesman, your leadership is inspiring hope, promoting resilience and igniting positive energy in everyone of us with the confidence to take bold steps towards greatness as a people,” Ododo stated.

The governor expressed optimism that Nigeria under President Tinubu will emerge stronger and more prosperous with the seeds of progress already being laid by the president.

The governor called on Nigerians to support the Renewed Hope Agenda for a guaranteed future of prosperity that lies ahead for all Nigerians under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

