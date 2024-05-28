Orji Kalu tells Nigerians: Be patient with Tinubu

The Chairman of Senate Committee on Privatization and former Governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Kalu, has urged Nigerians to be patient with the President Bola Tinubu-led federal government.

Kalu noted that the President Tinubu-led government is implementing pragmatic and sustainable reforms for ultimate development of the country.

He added that the citizenry and government at all levels, must complement each other for the sake of Nigeria.

Kalu who appealed to leaders at all levels of government to engage their constituents before, during and after elections, urged politicians to play the game by the rules.

The former Governor made these assertions in a goodwill message in commemoration of the one-year anniversary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led federal government under the leadership of President Tinubu.

He said: “As we celebrate the one-year anniversary of President Bola Tinubu -led administration, it is important for Nigerians to sustain their support for the ongoing reforms across board. The country has a bright future but all hands must be on deck to complement the efforts of the federal government in repositioning the country.

“The federal government is working assiduously to fix infrastructure and other projects across the country to improve the lives of Nigerians. People at the helm of affairs at all levels of government must continually engage the citizenry for sustainable development. The tenets of democracy anchored on probity, transparency and accountability must be upheld and sustained by all and sundry for Nigeria to attain greater heights.”

Kalu while congratulating President Bola Tinubu and Vice- President Ibrahim Shettima and other stakeholders, called on the political class to live up to expectations in their endeavors.