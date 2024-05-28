Orji Kalu tells Nigerians: Be patient with Tinubu

Orji Kalu tells Nigerians: Be patient with Tinubu

Tuesday, May 28, 2024 3:06 pm


Dr. Orji Kalu

Dr. Orji Kalu

The Chairman of Senate Committee on Privatization and former Governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Kalu, has urged Nigerians to be patient with the President Bola Tinubu-led federal government.

Kalu noted that the President Tinubu-led government is implementing pragmatic and sustainable reforms for ultimate development of the country.

He added that the citizenry and government at all levels, must complement each other for the sake of Nigeria.

Kalu who appealed to leaders at all levels of government to engage their constituents before, during and after elections, urged politicians to play the game by the rules.

The former Governor made these assertions in a goodwill message in commemoration of the one-year anniversary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led federal government under the leadership of President Tinubu.

He said: “As we celebrate the one-year anniversary of President Bola Tinubu -led administration, it is important for Nigerians to sustain their support for the ongoing reforms across board. The country has a bright future but all hands must be on deck to complement the efforts of the federal government in repositioning the country.

“The federal government is working assiduously to fix infrastructure and other projects across the country to improve the lives of Nigerians. People at the helm of affairs at all levels of government must continually engage the citizenry for sustainable development. The tenets of democracy anchored on probity, transparency and accountability must be upheld and sustained by all and sundry for Nigeria to attain greater heights.”

Kalu while congratulating President Bola Tinubu and Vice- President Ibrahim Shettima and other stakeholders, called on the political class to live up to expectations in their endeavors.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Governor Dapo Abiodun 1 min ago

    Dapo Abiodun: Grace galore, bountiful showers at 64
    Niyi Fagbuaro 1 hour ago

    The Church and Criticism
    Professor Anthony Agboizebeta Imianvan 2 hours ago

    Lighthouse University Appoints Prof Imianvan as Pioneer Vice Chancellor
    Federal College of Education (Technical), Akoka2 3 hours ago

    Minister responds to Federal College of Education (Technical), Akoka staff on 2023 Act
    Otunba Olayinka Braimoh2 3 hours ago

    Kogi guber: Braimoh sets for Appeal
    Ken Calebs Olumese 5 hours ago

    Celebrating Ken Calebs Olumese, The Guv’nor, at 80 
    L-R: Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Mr. Mosopefolu George; Deputy Consul General, Dutch Consulate, Leonie Van der Stijl; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Commissioner for Environment, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, during the Memorandum Signing Ceremony held at Lagos House, Ikeja, on Monday, 27th, 2024. 5 hours ago

    See How Lagos Wants to Convert Waste to Power
    Attorney General/Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Lawal Pedro, SAN; Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Secretary to the State Government, Barr. Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin and the Head of Service, Mr. Olabode Agoro during the State’s Ministry of Justice Summit themed “Enhancing the Administration of Justice for Economic Growth, Investment Protection and Security in Lagos State”, at the Lagos Marriott Hotel, GRA, Ikeja, on Monday, 27 May 2024. 6 hours ago

    Sanwo-Olu to AGF, Fagbemi: Why you shouldn’t have lumped Lagos with states on LG autonomy suit