Minister responds to Federal College of Education (Technical), Akoka staff on 2023 Act

The Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, has responded to a letter, dated  8 April 2024 by the Joint Action Committee of the Staff Unions of Federal College of Education (Technical), Akoka Chapter. In its letter, the Union requested a proper and wholesale implementation of the Federal College of Education Act, 2023, to avoid crisis  in the sector.

The staff of Federal College of Education (Technical), Akoka, Lagos, on Monday, staged a protest against Dr. Wahab Azeez, the school’s provost, over his tenure in office.

The protest which took place in the school premises was, as The Punch reported, directed at the alleged unlawful stay in office of the provost as the agitators “claimed it was against the Act governing Federal Colleges across the country.”

In the response letter, signed by Mrs E.B Azorbo. Director of Legal Services, the Honorable Minister gave what was the correct position or the interpretation the  Federal College of Education Act, 2023.

For example, the Act provides for one term of five years for the provost.

See other clarifications in the Minster’s letter below:

 

 

 

 

The Minister's letter

The Education Minister’s letter

The Minister's letter

The Minister’s letter

