Obaseki Flags Off ‘Feed the Hungry Initiative’ in Edo Central

Obaseki Flags Off ‘Feed the Hungry Initiative’ in Edo Central

Monday, May 27, 2024 2:24 pm


Food for distribution in Edo

Food for distribution in Edo

By Jethro Ibileke

Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki of Edo over the weekend flagged off the Christian feeding programme, an arm of the ‘Feed the Hungry Initiative’ programme, in the Central Senatorial District of the state.

The flag-off ceremony which took place in Ewu Flour Mill, Irrua, Esan Central local government area, was jointly organised by the state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), and the State Government.

The initiative is designed to cushion the excruciating effect of the fuel subsidy removal by the Federal Government, which has resulted in untold hardship for Nigerians.

No fewer than 3000 bags of rice would be distributed to each of the local government areas, amounting to 54,000 bags, while the remaining 6,000 bags would be distributed to churches not captured under CAN.

Speaking at the event, the Governor who expressed worry about the rising number of people who cannot afford a square meal in a day in the state, disclosed that his government has earmarked the sum of ₦1 billion monthly for the next three months, for the first phase of the programme.

He said the programme was not just to feed the vulnerable, but also to gather more data about people in the state on how the government can create employment for them and how the government can render help where necessary.

“I was worried by the rising number of people who cannot afford a square meal in a day. So, I thought to myself how do we solve this problem? This is not politics I told myself.

“We are launching the first phase so that we can give food to those who can’t afford to eat, and as we are giving them food, we get more information about where they live and what they do. Even if they don’t have identity cards, we still give them.

“When people are hungry, they don’t come to the Government House but to the Church and that is why we team up together for this. I did it for God and not for politics. That is why I did not involve government officials.

“We are also doing something similar for the Muslims because we want an all-inclusive Edo where everyone who lives here should feel they are part of the state,” Obaseki said.

It would be recalled that the same initiative was also flagged off in Edo South on Friday, 3 May 2024, during which 60,000-10kg bags of rice were distributed to Christian faithful of all denominations.

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    L-R: Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Mr Bayo Onanuga; Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo SAN; Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu; Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mr Mohammed Idris; Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari; and Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Aliyu Abdullahi, during the ministerial update on the achievements of the President Bola Tinubu administration in Abuja on Monday 27/05/2024 22 mins ago

    Photo News: Ministerial update on achievements of the President Bola Tinubu
    From left: Non-Executive Director, FCMB Group Plc, Mrs. Olapeju Sofowora; Executive Director/Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Gbolahan Joshua; Group Chief Executive, Mr. Ladi Balogun; Chairman, Mr. Oladipupo Jadesimi; Company Secretary/General Counsel, Mrs. Funmi Adedibu; Executive Director, Coverage & Investment Banking, Mr. Olufemi Badeji and Non-Executive Director, Professor Oluwatoyin Ashiru, all of FCMB Group Plc, during the 11th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Group held on May 24, 2024, in Lagos. 55 mins ago

    FCMB Group: Shareholders Approve Issued Capital Increase and ₦150 Billion Capital Raise
    Loan to Nasarawa farmers 1 hour ago

    Federal and Nasarawa Govts Disburse Loans to Farmers
    Professor Akinyemi Onigbinde 2 hours ago

    Autonomy of Local Government is a Subversion of Federalism as Governance Template
    Fidelity Bank 3 hours ago

    Shareholders Throw Weight behind Fidelity Bank’s Recapitalisation Plan
    Confluence University of Science and Technology 5 hours ago

    KGSG condemns the killing of 2 kidnapped students
    Senator Barau I Jibrin at the mosque 7 hours ago

    Kano mosque attack:  Deputy Senate President donates N15 million, builds ultra-modern Mosque in Gezawa
    Africanized Democracy, National Elite Criminal Syndicates, Governance , Third Millennium, Ademola Araoye,   7 hours ago

    Africanized Democracy, National Elite Criminal Syndicates and Governance in the Third Millennium