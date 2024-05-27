Kano mosque attack:  Deputy Senate President donates N15 million, builds ultra-modern Mosque in Gezawa

Kano mosque attack:  Deputy Senate President donates N15 million, builds ultra-modern Mosque in Gezawa

Monday, May 27, 2024 10:27 am


Senator Barau I Jibrin at the mosque

Senator Barau I Jibrin at the mosque

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I Jibrin, at the weekend, visited Gadan village of Gezawa Local Government Area of Kano State to commiserate with the people of the community over the penultimate Wednesday fire incident in a mosque.

Our Correspondent reports that one Shafiu Abubakar Gadan (38) set the mosque ablaze while worshippers were performing the dawn ( Subhi)  prayers.

About 18 people have, so far,  lost their lives, while seven  others are receiving treatment at Murtala Mohammed Specialist hospital as a result of the grievous attack.

Senator Barau and members of his entourage, according to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, were received by hundreds of villagers at the mosque’s entrance.

The Deputy President of the Senate announced that a modern mosque would be built for the community’s daily prayers.

Following the request by the community leaders, Senator Barau also donated N10 million for the purchase of land to be used as a burial ground.

Another N5 million was given to the injured and the families of the worshipers who lost their lives in the mosque inferno.

“When I heard the news of this tragic incident, I was shocked. May Allah SWT grant all those who lost their lives to Jannatul Firdaus. And for those who are currently hospitalised, I wish them a quick recovery.

” I will build a modern mosque for your community and following the request of the village head, he told me that the community’s graveyard is filled up.  So, I will donate N10 million for the purchase of land for this purpose,” he said.

During the visit, prayers were offered by the Special Assistant to the Deputy President of the Senate on Education, Professor Shehu Abdullahi Ma’aji, for the reposed of the souls of the deceased persons.

He also prayed for the quick recovery of the injured persons receiving medical attention at the hospital.

Speaking on behalf of the community, Malam Musa Muhammad appreciated the Deputy President of the Senate, describing him as a progressive leader.

“I survived the incident because  I was late for the Subhi prayer that day. I was among those who rescued some of the victims.

” We are extremely grateful for the visit. We are with you, and we will continue to be with you. May Allah SWT reward you for your intervention in building a modern mosque for us. We are also grateful for the cash donations,” he said.

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Confluence University of Science and Technology 2 hours ago

    KGSG condemns the killing of 2 kidnapped students
    Africanized Democracy, National Elite Criminal Syndicates, Governance , Third Millennium, Ademola Araoye,   4 hours ago

    Africanized Democracy, National Elite Criminal Syndicates and Governance in the Third Millennium
    Salihu Moh. Lukman 4 hours ago

    Reckless Pointers of Political Suicide
    L--R, Ogun state Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq, Deputy Speaker House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Okezie, Minister of Works Sen. David Nweze Umahi,Senate president sen. GodsWill Akpabio, Represent the President, President/CE, Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote, Imo State Governor, Hope Adidaka Uzodinma,, At the Official Commissioning of Dangote Industries Ltd, Reconstructed Apapa -OWoronshoki - Ojota Expressway Lagos on Sunday 26th May, 2024 5 hours ago

    Oworonshoki-Apapa Expressway: Tinubu commends Dangote, describes project 10th Wonder of the World
    Khalifa Muhammad Sanusi 11 ,left, Aminu Ado Bayero , top right and Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf 8 hours ago

    Desecrating Arewa’s rich cultural heritage
    Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero's sympathisers protesting 16 hours ago

    Videos: Kano Emirship tussle: Aminu Ado Bayero’s sympathizers protest in Kano, Gaya
    Barrister Olumide Braithwaite in the hospital yesterday. Below are the two vehicles involved in the accident 17 hours ago

    Tunji  Braithwaite’s son, Olumide, survives road mishap
    Former Governor,Dr Peter Odili commissioning the Egbema-Omoku dualized road in Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni local government area built by the administration of Governor Siminalayi Fubara to mark his one year in office. 18 hours ago

    We’ll not make unfulfilled promises to Rivers people  – Gov Fubara