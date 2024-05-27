Kano mosque attack:  Deputy Senate President donates N15 million, builds ultra-modern Mosque in Gezawa

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I Jibrin, at the weekend, visited Gadan village of Gezawa Local Government Area of Kano State to commiserate with the people of the community over the penultimate Wednesday fire incident in a mosque.

Our Correspondent reports that one Shafiu Abubakar Gadan (38) set the mosque ablaze while worshippers were performing the dawn ( Subhi) prayers.

About 18 people have, so far, lost their lives, while seven others are receiving treatment at Murtala Mohammed Specialist hospital as a result of the grievous attack.

Senator Barau and members of his entourage, according to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, were received by hundreds of villagers at the mosque’s entrance.

The Deputy President of the Senate announced that a modern mosque would be built for the community’s daily prayers.

Following the request by the community leaders, Senator Barau also donated N10 million for the purchase of land to be used as a burial ground.

Another N5 million was given to the injured and the families of the worshipers who lost their lives in the mosque inferno.

“When I heard the news of this tragic incident, I was shocked. May Allah SWT grant all those who lost their lives to Jannatul Firdaus. And for those who are currently hospitalised, I wish them a quick recovery.

” I will build a modern mosque for your community and following the request of the village head, he told me that the community’s graveyard is filled up. So, I will donate N10 million for the purchase of land for this purpose,” he said.

During the visit, prayers were offered by the Special Assistant to the Deputy President of the Senate on Education, Professor Shehu Abdullahi Ma’aji, for the reposed of the souls of the deceased persons.

He also prayed for the quick recovery of the injured persons receiving medical attention at the hospital.

Speaking on behalf of the community, Malam Musa Muhammad appreciated the Deputy President of the Senate, describing him as a progressive leader.

“I survived the incident because I was late for the Subhi prayer that day. I was among those who rescued some of the victims.

” We are extremely grateful for the visit. We are with you, and we will continue to be with you. May Allah SWT reward you for your intervention in building a modern mosque for us. We are also grateful for the cash donations,” he said.