Uzodimma hands over 11 Armoured Personnel Carriers, 32 Vehicles to Police

Governor Hope Uzodimma has boosted the operational readiness confidence of the police in Imo State, procuring additional 32 operations vehicles and refurbishing 11 Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) for the Command.

At a brief hand over of the vehicles to the police on Sunday, Governor Uzodimma said the essence was to enable the operatives “continue in their efforts towards the fight against crime and criminality and security of lives and property in the State.”

The Governor said that making security equipment and facilities functional is vital in the operations of the police.

He said Government in her wisdom assembled all abandoned police vehicles in the Command that were littered all over the State and got them refurbished for further use by the Police.

The Governor said it is his believe that the repaired APCs and other vehicles would be deployed to the field for operations as a way to support the police in their determined efforts to reduce crime and criminality to the barest minimum in the society.

Receiving the Armoured Personnel Carriers and other operational vehicles, the Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, Alhaji Aboki Danjuma said that the vehicles in question were originally procured by the Government and that the same government led by Governor Uzodimma magnanimously undertook to rehabilitate them after they got bad.

He acknowledged that they got dilapidated and damaged as a result of use over time and that a concerned Governor Uzodimma undertook to repair them so that they can be deployed in all areas of the State for the purpose of protecting lives and property as well as fighting crime and criminality.

Danjuma affirmed that the vehicles will be deployed for the purposes they are meant for noting that “the Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) will monitor their management and use, as the vehicles will definitely be used to ensure reduction in crime rate and criminality in Imo State.”

The Deputy Governor, Lady Chinyere Ekomaru and her husband, Chukwuma, the member representing Okigwe zone in the National Assembly, Senator Patrick Ndubueze, the Chief of Staff Barr. Nnamdi Anyaehie and members of the State Expanded Executive Council and members of the Imo State House of Assembly witnessed the handover ceremony.