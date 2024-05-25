Kano: Why Governor Yusuf ordered arrest of deposed Emir Aminu Ado Bayero

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Less than 24 hours after the installation of Khalifa Muhammad Sanusi 11 as the 16th Emir of Kano, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has ordered for the arrest of deposed Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero.

Our Correspondent reports that the deposed Emir flew into Kano at the early hours of Saturday from Ilorin, Kwara state, his mother’s country home.

He is currently at the Nassarawa House, along State Road, where they buried the father, the late Emir Abdullahi Ado Bayero.

However, the 16th Emir of Kano, Khalifa Muhammad Sanusi 11 was moved from Government House to the Emir’s Palace at 5 a.m Saturday, to take over his the one and only Emir of Kano as stated by Governor Yusuf during the presentation of appointment letter to the reinstated Emir on Friday.

However, Governor Yusuf has insisted that security agencies should arrest deposed Emir Aminu Ado Bayero for avoid breach of peace.

A Statement released by Governor Yusuf’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa to that effect Saturday morning is entilted:. “Gov. Yusuf Orders Arrest of Deposed Emir of Kano Aminu Ado Bayero.”

The Statement reads: “Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has ordered the immediate arrest of the former Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, for creating tension in the state.

“The former Emir was smuggled into Kano city last night in an attempt to forcefully return to the palace two days after being deposed by the Governor.

i”It was confirmed that the new Emir, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, arrived at the palace in the company of the Governor, the Deputy Governor, the Speaker of the State Assembly, and other top government functionaries at about 1:00 a.m. on Saturday, 25th May 2024.

“As the Chief Security Officer of the state, His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has directed the Commissioner of Police to arrest the deposed Emir with immediate effect for disturbing public peace and attempting to destroy the relative peace the state enjoys.”