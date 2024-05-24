The Beautiful Dancer at 63: Happy Birthday YK Power

Friday, May 24, 2024 9:52 am


Yeni Kuti

By Bimbo Esho

Sometimes I wonder what life was like growing up for this pretty Anikulapo Queen especially having a maverick father like the Abami Eda Fela Anikulapo Kuti.

Yeni Kuti a beautiful dancer, businesswoman, media personality, fashionista took up the mantle of fostering unity among her siblings and breaking that agelong cultural jinx or bias that lay undue preference for and importance on having male children. She has immortalized and institutionalized her father’s legacy worldwide. Yeni who was a dancer for her fathers band and later her brothers Positive Force band has since time immemorial been tightly knitted to her family.

When Yeni decided to put up a yearly event tagged Felabration in commemoration of her father Fela Anikulapo Kuti little did she know that it would grow to become an international brand and one of the most celebrated festivals in Nigeria today. Her persistence, dedication , passion and perseverance have all paved the way for her in realization of her dream.

Known and fondly called YK Power she has boldly taken the Anikulapo dynasty to its Epoch, she has raised the bar and given her father the highest regard and recognition he is so deserving in history. Fela Kuti has become an institution even in death thanks to the Felabration brand put together by Yeni Kuti , her hubby, siblings and other members of the committee.

This beautiful dancer and first child of the Afrobeat Legend Fela Kuti has made a huge impact in the entertainment industry today and deserving of a rousing applause from all of us.

Long live YK Power The Beautiful Dancer

