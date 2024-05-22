Oyebanji returns from US trip

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji this morning returned from his working visit to the United States of America.

A statement by the Special Adviser ( Media), to the Governor, Mr Yinka Oyebode said Oyebanji arrived at the Muritala Mohammed Airport, Lagos around 10 am and was received by some government officials.

The Governor will attend to some scheduled meetings in Lagos later today and head to Abuja on Thursday for other scheduled assignments.

Governor Oyebanji, in the course of the working visit to America, had extensive talks with some heads of governments and institutions, business leaders, and development partners, exploring investment opportunities for the state’s power infrastructure, the Special Agriculture Processing Zone and the Ekiti Knowledge Zone, among others.

These were outside his participation in the US-Africa Business Summit and the signing of an MOU with CAVISTA Holdings for a multi-billion naira 100,000 hectares cassava farm in the state.