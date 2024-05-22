Oyebanji returns from US trip

Oyebanji returns from US trip

Wednesday, May 22, 2024 4:12 pm


Oyebanji returns

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji returns from the US

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji this morning returned from his working visit to the United States of America.

A statement by the Special Adviser ( Media), to the  Governor, Mr Yinka Oyebode said Oyebanji arrived at the Muritala Mohammed Airport, Lagos around 10 am and was received by some government officials.

The Governor will attend to some scheduled meetings in Lagos later today and head to Abuja on Thursday for other scheduled assignments.

Governor Oyebanji, in the course of the working visit to America, had extensive talks with some heads of governments and institutions, business leaders, and development partners, exploring investment opportunities for the state’s power infrastructure, the Special Agriculture Processing Zone and the Ekiti Knowledge Zone, among others.

These were outside his participation in the US-Africa Business Summit and the signing of an MOU with CAVISTA Holdings for a multi-billion naira 100,000 hectares cassava farm in the state.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Amb Rasheed Akikuolie 2 hours ago

    Mass Wedding Controversy in Nigeria
    Governor Umo Eno 4 hours ago

    Education in Akwa Ibom: The hardworking Prefect’s Touch
    Fidelity Bank PLC 5 hours ago

    Fidelity Bank Distributes Food Packs to Families in Keffi
    6 hours ago

    We deliver projects to solve critical problems – Gov Fubara 
    VP Shettima inaugurated the Board of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission 8 hours ago

    At NCPC Board Inauguration: VP Shettima Affirms President Tinubu’s Devotion To Interfaith Harmony
    Banex Plaza at Abuja 11 hours ago

    End Illegal Closure of Banex Plaza at Abuja
    Dr Oladepo Adeoye Alao-Adenl 12 hours ago

    Evergreen and Loving memory of Adenle
    Dr Promise Adiele 12 hours ago

      Between Mohammadu Buhari and Bola Tinubu