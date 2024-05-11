PDP? I am done with you! Here is why- Former Edo Assembly Speaker

By Jethro Ibileke

Ahead of the 21 September 2024 governorship election in Edo state, the rank of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been further depleted, with the resignation of a chieftain of the party and former Speaker, Edo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Francis Okiye.

His resignation is contained in a letter dated 10 May, 2024, and addressed to the Chairman of Ward 3, Arve-Uromi, of the party.

Amongst other reasons, Okiye cited “alienation of the majority of [his] constituents and supporters” by the government of Governor Godwin Obaseki for is his decision to dump the party.

He said: “I write to officially inform you of my withdrawal of membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with immediate effect.

“This decision stems from the alienation of the majority of my constituents and supporters by the State Government under Governor Obaseki from the activities and programs of the party and the Government of the state.

“As if that is not enough, the party candidate has declared that he would continue in the Governors principle should he win the September election. Other reasons are personal to me.”

The former state lawmaker who represented Esan North-East II constituency, was first elected in 2007.

It would be recalled that anothet chieftain of the party, Hon. Charles Idahosa, also resigned from the party on 29 April, 2024.

Idahosa who was a member of the Board of Trustee of the party, did not give reasons for leaving the party though.

Also, other members of the party, particularly members of the Legacy Group faction have threatened to work against the party in the crucial election, unless Governor Obaseki meet their conditions.

Among the conditions listed for Obaseki was the removal of Godwins Omobola as deputy governor.