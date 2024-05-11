Kano Disco partners iRecharge Tech to block bills payment leakages 

By Maduanuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

The management of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has partnered with iRecharge Technology to block bills payment leakages, as well as, ensuring easy payment of electricity bills for customers in both rural and urban areas.

The iRecharge payment product was launched at Bristol Palace, Kano, on Tuesday.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of KEDCO, Malam Abubakar Yusuf, expressed delight over KEDCO/iRecharge partnership, urging customers to embrace the initiative for easy and timely payment of their electricity bills.

He described the iRecharge payment launch as a positive milestone deployed to allow customers pay their bills with convenience.

According to him, the initiative marks the beginning of a new era for KEDCO, “as we embark on this strategic partnership with iRecharge Tech. Today, KEDCO is adding a new dimension to its digital solutions by embarking on a promising and exciting journey that will ultimately reposition our company’s revenue drive as well as support our efforts towards the reduction of commercial and collection losses.”

Malam Abubakar added that: “Our collaboration with iRecharge Technology signifies our commitment to leveraging technology for enhanced service delivery, plugging revenue leakages, and ultimately providing better payment solutions to all categories of customers regardless of their locations and class.

“I am excited about the glaring possibility that this partnership will not only streamline our operation and improve collections but also enhance customer satisfaction which is at the heart of our company’s existence.

“The solution is not only convenient but also cost-free and effortless for our esteemed customers. Either through bank transfers, the use of USSD, or other user-friendly options, no matter your preferences, you are covered.

“Therefore, we are optimistic that in weeks to come this payment solution will begin to yield the desired objectives for both Kano Electricity Distribution Company and our partners, iRecharge Tech Limited.

” I solicit the support and commitment of all the stakeholders towards achieving the laudable objectives of this important partnership with iRecharge.”

Demonstrating the payment solution, the Chief Growth Officer of iRecharge Technology, Abubakar Sadiq Mohammed, explained that the iRecharge payment platform is the easiest and smartest way to pay electricity bills.

According to him, Utility Loans allow customers who open payment account with iRecharge to receive loans, pay their bills promptly and enjoy power supply without hitches.

He said payments could be made through many platforms, including e-payment, whatsAPP platform with 09096666612, www.irecharge.ng, *6606*1#, among others.

He advised KEDCO customers both in rural and urban areas to embrace the iRecharge payment solution to save cost and avoid stress.