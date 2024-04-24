Wike orders suspension of rehabilitation of International Conference Centre

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory, His Excellency, Nyesom Wike, has ordered the suspension of all ongoing rehabilitation work on the Abuja International Conference Centre. The minister said the rehabilitation work should be suspended from now till July 5, 2024.

A statement by the Head of the Communication Unit of Abuja Investments Company Limited, Fatima Nadada, said the suspension of work is to accommodate the holdings of two major events at the centre.

The two events slated for the centre are the Nigeria Air Force Anniversary tagged The NAF @ 60 Anniversary, themed ‘Nigerian Air Force at 60: Leveraging Strategic Partnerships in Aerospace Innovations for Regional Security,’ which will feature a series of activities.

Also, the Nigeria Oil and Gas Energy Week is scheduled to take place in June 2024. The 23rd NOG Energy Week Conference & Exhibition is a cornerstone event for the international energy sector.

The AICL regrets any inconvenience this might have caused, saying it remains committed to providing a world-class venue for conferences, conventions, and cultural events in Abuja.