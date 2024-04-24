‘Season of harvest of criminals’, as Police parade 21 Suspects in Edo 

By Jethro Ibileke

The Commissioner of Police in Edo State, Mr. Funsho Adegboye, has described successes recorded by operatives of the different units of the Command in the last two weeks as “a season of harvest of criminals.”

Adegboye stated this on Tuesday in Benin while parading a total of 21 suspects arrested in different parts of the state for various crimes.

They were arrested for armed robbery, unlawful possession of firearms, murder, cultism, illicit drugs, economic sabotage, and pipeline vandalism.

“This has been a season of harvest of criminals. the suspects were arrested within a period of two weeks and all this is done to make Edo safe for the citizens to carry out businesses in the state,” he said.

Among the suspects were Ovie Samuel (46), Stanley Itota (45), Felix Oputi (46), Kadiri Hassan (45), and Alex Akaeze, who were arrested for having 1,080 kilograms of ICE (hard drug), worth ₦20, million street value.

Meanwhile, CP Funsho Adegboye has advised parents to warn their children, especially university students, to avoid being used by unscrupulous politicians.

He gave the warning ahead of the commencement of the governorship electioneering campaign.

“We want to implore members of the public to please warn their wards, especially young people, especially university students.

“Our youths should be discouraged, they should not be used as tools in the hands of some unscrupulous politicians.

“Like I advised the executive members of the Students’ Union of the University of Benin, the people that are making use of them, their children are not around, so why would they want to get involved,” he said.

Adegboye who commended the people of the state for supporting the police, appealed to all stakeholders to continue to give useful information to enable the police to fight crimes and criminality in the state.

Photo:

Some of the suspects and exhibits recovered from them