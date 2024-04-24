Photo News: National Dialogue on Security and State Policing

Photo News: National Dialogue on Security and State Policing

Wednesday, April 24, 2024 11:16 am


L-R: Former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar; former President Goodluck Jonathan; and Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu, during the One Day National Dialogue on Security and State Policing, organised by the House of Representatives in Abuja on Monday 22 April 2024

The National Dialogue on Security and State Policing was organised by the House of Representatives in Abuja on Monday 22 April 2024

 

 

