Oyebanji inaugurates Ekiti Agro Marshals to protect farmlands, schools, palaces

Wednesday, April 24, 2024 5:19 pm


Governor Oyebanji and the Agro Marshals

As part of his administration’s resolve to ensure a safer environment, Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji has inaugurated the Ekiti Agro Marshals to safeguard farmlands, schools, and palaces across the state.

This is with a view to creating a conducive environment for farming to thrive, thereby boosting food security in the state.

Speaking during the passing out parade of the Marshalls in Ado- Ekiti on Tuesday, the Governor said the local security outfit is designed to compliment efforts of the Police and other security agencies in the war against criminality in the state.

The Governor explained that the Agro Marshals  became necessary following the instruction of the President to the Governors to set up a Special Guard to protect farmlands and the forest. This,  in addition to suggestions of the security council and that of the traditional rulers in the state, led to the establishment of the new outfit.

Emphasizing the importance of securing agricultural resources, educational institutions and cultural heritage sites to ensure sustainable development and communal harmony, Governor Oyebanji said the main mandate of the Marshals is to ensure that  farmlands, palaces and schools are protected across the state.

Oyebanji, while maintaining that his government remains committed to security of lives and property of the citizens in the state, expressed his confidence that, with the right collaboration between the Marshals and other security agencies, Ekiti will be the safest place in the country.

He added that the initiative is a collaborative effort between the state, the local government and traditional institution to safeguard the lives of farmers in order to enhance safety on the farms thereby boosting food production and food security.

The Governor charged the Marshals not to violate the fundamental human rights of the citizen but discharged their duties diligently within the confine of the constitution of the country.

“They are to compliments the efforts of the formal security apparatus, they are not to replace them, they are to work together , gather intelligence but their main mandate is to ensure our farmlands, palaces and schools are protected and because they are local they have access to intelligence, understand the community and the environment.

“I charge the officers not to violate the fundamental human rights of the citizens, you cannot be arbitrary and everything you are going to do must be done within the confine of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”. The Governor asserted.

Earlier in his remarks, the Commander of the Marshals, Rtd. ACP Olamide Oni who commended the Governor for ensuring that the people of the state can sleep with their two eyes closed, said the Matshals  have been trained on the requirements for carrying out their duties effectively and efficiently.

He assured the Governor that the state would henceforth experience peace on the various farmlands and forests.

In his goodwill message, the Chairman, Council of Traditional rulers, Oba Ilori Faboro on behalf of all royal fathers in the state, expressed his appreciation to the Governor for all his efforts at ensuring that Ekiti remain the safest state in the country and assured the Governor that Royal fathers in the state would provide necessary support to the Marshals.

