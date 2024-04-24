Be Pan-Nigerian During Your Service Year, Sule Tells Corps Members

NKRUMAH BANKONG-OBI/Lafia

The Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule has implored members of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC deployed to the State to be patriotic and leave indelible footprints in the lives of the people wherever they find themselves during the service year. Sule gave this charge on Tuesday while swearing in the 2,173 NYSC volunteers at the scheme’s permanent orientation camp located in Keffi Local Government Area.

The governor who was represented by the commissioner for Youths and Sports Development, Ja’afaru Ango, reminded the corps members that “Your service transcends geographical boundaries. It is a bridge that connects diverse communities, fostering understanding and collaboration. Therefore, your efforts both big and small will leave indelible marks on the lives of those you serve.” He admonished them to get into the whirl, “Take this chance to learn, lead and leave your mark.”

While congratulating the volunteers on the successful completion of their academic work in various institutions, the governor implored them to be attentive to the outcomes of the three-week orientation programme and the governing laws of the NYSC, as the knowledge gathered herein will guide them throughout the service year.

Governor Sule also thanked the management of the NYSC, stakeholders and other agencies for playing their part in the sustenance of the core objectives of the scheme.

Earlier, the State Coordinator of the NYSC, Abdullahi Jikamshi commended the level-headedness of the corps members since they reported for the orientation programme. He reported that “They[corps members] have exhibited a remarkable wave of enthusiasm, sturdiness and affinity, creating an atmosphere of unity and purpose that bodes well for the success of the orientation course,” he said.

The coordinator charged the participants to be law-abiding, obey to camp rules and be respectful of all those who have been vested with the authority to govern the camp while also actively taking part in camp activities.

The NYSC scheme was created in 1973 and is a mandatory one-year voluntary service for all Nigerians who graduated from tertiary institutions while below the age of 30. Members are expected to participate in the scheme outside of their own locality.