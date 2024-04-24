Be Pan-Nigerian During Your Service Year, Sule Tells Corps Members

Be Pan-Nigerian During Your Service Year, Sule Tells Corps Members

Wednesday, April 24, 2024 10:48 am


The Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule

The Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule

NKRUMAH BANKONG-OBI/Lafia

The Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule has implored members of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC deployed to the State to be patriotic and leave indelible footprints in the lives of the people wherever they find themselves during the service year. Sule gave this charge on Tuesday while swearing in the 2,173 NYSC volunteers at the scheme’s permanent orientation camp located in Keffi Local Government Area.

The governor who was represented by the commissioner for Youths and Sports Development, Ja’afaru Ango, reminded the corps members that “Your service transcends geographical boundaries. It is a bridge that connects diverse communities, fostering understanding and collaboration. Therefore, your efforts both big and small will leave indelible marks on the lives of those you serve.” He admonished them to get into the whirl, “Take this chance to learn, lead and leave your mark.”

While congratulating the volunteers on the successful completion of their academic work in various institutions, the governor implored them to be attentive to the outcomes of the three-week orientation programme and the governing laws of the NYSC, as the knowledge gathered herein will guide them throughout the service year.

Governor Sule also thanked the management of the NYSC, stakeholders and other agencies for playing their part in the sustenance of the core objectives of the scheme.

Earlier, the State Coordinator of the NYSC, Abdullahi Jikamshi commended the level-headedness of the corps members since they reported for the orientation programme. He reported that “They[corps members] have exhibited a remarkable wave of enthusiasm, sturdiness and affinity, creating an atmosphere of unity and purpose that bodes well for the success of the orientation course,” he said.

The coordinator charged the participants to be law-abiding, obey to camp rules and be respectful of all those who have been vested with the authority to govern the camp while also actively taking part in camp activities.

The NYSC scheme was created in 1973 and is a mandatory one-year voluntary service for all Nigerians who graduated from tertiary institutions while below the age of 30. Members are expected to participate in the scheme outside of their own locality.

 

 

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    President Bola Tinubu 47 mins ago

    Open Letter to Tinubu: “NNPP’s machinations beyond local skirmishes but strategic moves to dismantle APC”
    Ex-Governor Yahaya Bello 3 hours ago

    Protesters block highway over plots to arrest ex-Gov. Bello
    Some of the suspects and axhibits recovered from them 4 hours ago

    ‘Season of harvest of criminals’, as Police parade 21 Suspects in Edo 
    L-R: Former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar; former President Goodluck Jonathan; and Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu, during the One Day National Dialogue on Security and State Policing, organised by the House of Representatives in Abuja on Monday 22 April 2024 4 hours ago

    Photo News: National Dialogue on Security and State Policing
    Nyesom Wike 5 hours ago

    Wike orders suspension of rehabilitation of International Conference Centre
    Compressed Natural Gas vehicle and dispensing pump 5 hours ago

    Presidential CompresseNatural Gas Initiative Secures Concessionary Pricing for Mobility CNG from NMPDRA
    Promise Adiele 6 hours ago

    Philanthropy as evangelism: The D.K. Olukoya example
    Governor Siminalayi Fubara 7 hours ago

    Fubara roars: Redeploys Pro-Wike Commissioners 