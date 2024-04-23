Edo 2024: LP kicks as INEC lists wrong deputy governorship candidate 

By Jethro Ibileke

The Edo State chapter of the Labour Party (LP), has rejected the final list of candidates for the 21 September governorship in the state, released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In the list published by INEC, Oluyinka Faith Alufohai is listed as the deputy governorship candidate of the party, instead of Alhaji Asamah Yusuf Kadiri (SAN).

It would be recalled that LP’s candidate for the election, Olumide Akpata, had earlier dropped Oluyinka Faith Alufohai for Alhaji Asamah Yusuf Kadiri, as his running mate.

He however absolved the electoral umpire of what he described as “simply a technical error.”

Ogbaloi noted that the state chapter of the party actually submitted the name of Alhaji Kadiri as its deputy governorship candidate, but was wrongly substituted at the national headquarters of the party due to a “technical glitch”.

According to him, “Our team followed all necessary procedures and submitted Alhaji Kadiri’s name and credentials as the deputy governorship candidate, well within INEC’s stipulated window.

“Unfortunately, a technical glitch occurred at the end of the national headquarters of our party during the submission process, resulting in the incorrect name appearing on the final list.

“We are currently actively engaged with INEC officials to rectify this issue immediately and our team has provided all requisite documentation demonstrating Alhaji Kadiri’s valid nomination. We have been following up with INEC diligently, to ensure it updates its candidate list with accurate information.

“We recognise the anxiety this error may cause, but urge our supporters to remain calm and steadfast in their commitment to our party’s vision.

“Your unwavering support and activism have been invaluable thus far, and we need you to continue spreading awareness of our platform and championing the positive change we represent.

“The Labour Party is determined to contest the forthcoming September 21, 2024, Edo State Governorship elections fairly and transparently. We should not allow this minor administrative hurdle to dampen our confidence or impede our momentum.

“Together, we shall overcome any obstacle, minor or major, as we continue our march towards restoring Edo State to its pride of place nationally.”