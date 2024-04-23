Early Fire Detection: FG, Holisys Sign Public Private Partnership

In what it described as a landmark move aimed at curbing the relentless scourge of fire disasters across Nigeria, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the establishment of the National Fire Detection and Alarm System (NAFDAS), operating under a pioneering public-private partnership (PPP) framework between the Federal Fire Service and Hoist Life Safety Services Limited (HOLISYS).

The historic agreement, signed by Engr. Jaji O. Abdul Ganiyu representing the Federal Government and Engr. Oladimeji Adeleye on behalf of HOLISYS, marks a pivotal step towards safeguarding lives and properties from the devastating impact of infernos that have ravaged lives and properties nationwide.

The NAFDAS initiative, a groundbreaking adaptation of the Life Safety Systems Networking, Monitoring, and Dispatcher Real-Time Integration (LSSNMDI), aims to stem the tide of fire outbreaks that have exacted a heavy toll on both human lives and the economy, resulting in billions of Naira in losses.

Central to the NAFDAS project is the seamless integration of stakeholders, including governmental bodies, institutions, and property owners, in a concerted effort to bolster early detection, notification and control systems. Through cutting-edge machine-to- machine communication links, NAFDAS will facilitate swift responses, mitigating the devastating impact of fires.

Engr. Adeleye underscored the multifaceted benefits of NAFDAS, emphasizing its pivotal role in protecting lives and properties, providing real-time updates on safety systems, and fostering a conducive environment for investment growth.

Additionally, stakeholders stand to gain from state-of-the-art technology for round-the-clock monitoring of estates, facilities, and markets.

Moreover, NAFDAS has spearheaded the establishment of Mobile Alarm Receiving Centers across the Southwest Region, enhancing the responsiveness of fire services and first responders. By swiftly deploying resources to the scene of emergencies, NAFDAS aims to prevent the escalation of incidents, thereby averting widespread destruction and loss.

The urgent need for such initiatives is underscored by the escalating frequency of fire outbreaks, particularly evident in economic hubs like

Lagos. The tragic fire incident at Ladipo Pako market in 2023 serves as a stark reminder of the urgent imperative to fortify fire prevention and response measures.

Against the backdrop of staggering economic losses totaling over N3.19 trillion between 2015 and 2022, and a staggering 1,413 percent increase in fire outbreaks in 2022 alone, the partnership between the Federal Government and HOLISYS heralds a new era of proactive measures to safeguard lives and livelihoods across Nigeria.

The partnership between the Federal Government and HOLISYS through the NAFDAS initiative represents a significant stride in combating the escalating threat of fire outbreaks in Nigeria. With its focus on early detection, swift response, and stakeholder collaboration, NAFDAS holds the promise of safeguarding lives, properties, and the economy from the ravages of fire disasters.