Ondo APC primary election: Aiyedatiwa declared winner

As the Ondo electorate prepare for the 16 November 2024 governorship election,

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has secured the nomination of the All Progressives Congress (APC), He was declaration as the party’s candidate.

Aiyedatiwa scored a total of 48,569 votes in the primaries. He was followed by Mayowa Akinfolarin with 15,343 votes, while Chief Olusola Oke secured the third position with 14,865 votes.

Governor of Kogi State, Ahmed Ododo, Chairman of the Governorship Primary Election Committee made the announcement. Governor Ododo, reflecting on the competitive nature of the primaries, highlighted the rigorous contest that characterized the electoral process.

The primaries, was held across the 18 council areas of Ondo State. It was a kin contest.

How to defeat other parties’ candidates will now be the focus of the APC and how to pacify the losers so that they can work as one.

In the words of Governor Usman Ododo, “Let’s remember that the real election lies with all of us as members of this great party, the All Progessives Congress.

“We must always reflect on the words of our father and leader, President Bola Tinubu, who has maintained that a political contest is a quest to serve by brothers and sisters from the same family but leaving in the same room and must therefore live in the same house after the election has been won and lost.

“In our own room today, we are all in the same room as a family, and as such, we have no need to abandon the party, irrespective of today’s outcome.

” We must set aside our differences and unite behind our candidate.

“In our unity, we shall continue to find strength, and our victory lies in our solidarity as party men and women.”

FINAL RESULT: ONDO APC GUBER PRIMARY

Lucky Aiyedatiwa: 48,569

Wale Akinterinwa: 1,952

Olusola Oke: 14,915

Mayowa Akinfolarin: 15,343

Jimoh Ibrahim: 9,456

Isaacs Kekemeke: 1,045

Gbenga Edema: 395

Ohunyeye Olamide Felix: 424

Jimi Odimayo: 490

Olusoji Adewale Ehinlanwo: 492

Morayo Lebi: 290

Diran Iyantan: 348

Francis Faduyile: 353

Ifeoluwa Oyedele: 462

Funmilayo Adekojo: 529

Funke Omogoroye Judith: 115

Total registered voters: 171,922

Total accredited voters: 95,178

Total valid votes: 95,178