Ondo APC primary election: Aiyedatiwa declared winner

Monday, April 22, 2024 12:13 am
As the Ondo electorate prepare for the 16 November 2024 governorship election,
Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has secured the nomination of the All Progressives Congress (APC), He was declaration as the party’s candidate.
Aiyedatiwa scored a total of 48,569 votes in the primaries. He was followed by Mayowa Akinfolarin with 15,343 votes, while Chief Olusola Oke secured the third position with 14,865 votes.
Governor of Kogi State, Ahmed Ododo, Chairman of the Governorship Primary Election Committee made the announcement. Governor Ododo, reflecting on the competitive nature of the primaries, highlighted the rigorous contest that characterized the electoral process.
The primaries, was held across the 18 council areas of Ondo State. It was a kin contest.
How to defeat other parties’ candidates will now be the focus of the APC and how to pacify the losers so that they can work as one.
In the words of Governor Usman Ododo, “Let’s remember that the real election lies with all of us as members of this great party, the All Progessives Congress.
“We must always reflect on the words of our father and leader, President Bola Tinubu, who has maintained that a political contest is a quest to serve by brothers and sisters from the same family but leaving in the same room and must therefore live in the same house after the election has been won and lost.
“In our own room today, we are all in the same room as a family, and as such, we have no need to abandon the party, irrespective of today’s outcome.
” We must set aside our differences and unite behind our candidate.
“In our unity, we shall continue to find strength, and our victory lies in our solidarity as party men and women.”
FINAL RESULT: ONDO APC GUBER PRIMARY
Lucky Aiyedatiwa: 48,569
Wale Akinterinwa: 1,952
Olusola Oke: 14,915
Mayowa Akinfolarin: 15,343
Jimoh Ibrahim: 9,456
Isaacs Kekemeke: 1,045
Gbenga Edema: 395
Ohunyeye Olamide Felix: 424
Jimi Odimayo: 490
Olusoji Adewale Ehinlanwo: 492
Morayo Lebi: 290
Diran Iyantan: 348
Francis Faduyile: 353
Ifeoluwa Oyedele: 462
Funmilayo Adekojo: 529
Funke Omogoroye Judith: 115
Total registered voters: 171,922
Total accredited voters: 95,178
Total valid votes: 95,178
What do you think?