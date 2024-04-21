Ondo APC Primary ,Folakemi Omogoroye

Ondo APC Primary marred by controversy as Female Aspirant, Folakemi Omogoroye, calls for cancelation

*..threatens court action if not addressed*

In a startling turn of events, the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election in Ondo State has come under intense scrutiny after Engr. Folakemi Omogoroye, a female gubernatorial aspirant, vehemently denounced the process, alleging widespread absence of election and calling for its immediate cancellation.

The primary, scheduled for April 20th, 2024, failed to take place as anticipated, leaving Engr. Omogoroye and her supporters frustrated. “There was no election anywhere,” she asserted, decrying what she described as a “complete rape on democracy.”

Expressing her dismay, Engr. Omogoroye lamented the absence of election officials and voting materials at voting centers, rendering her and her supporters unable to exercise their right to vote. Despite her meticulous preparation and financial commitment to the party, she found herself circumvented to participate in the democratic process.

In a bold move, Engr. Omogoroye called upon the party’s leader, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to intervene and annul the purported election.

Her words: ” President Bola Ahmed Tinubu gave us women a renewed hope agenda that prompted me to go into the race with assurance that the election is going to be free and fair and that was why I went into this contest.

“But to my greatest surprise, the reverse is the case. I was on the field from 7am no election materials, were seen, not to talk of seeing any party officials or INEC officials and a voice came up that Aiyedatiwa has won, Aiyedatiwa has won. I don’t know how that happened and I don’t know how party is the going to take that, because I, Engr. Folakemi Omogoroye will not accept that; because I believe in the party, I have been in the party for years, and this is the time we have to make the party better that other parties will emulate, but this is not the case.

“Other parties are now making mockery of our party, all my political followers from all the books and crannies of Ondo state have been calling me that the same thing happened all over.

She emphasized the urgency the situation is required to be redressed, warning of dire consequences for the party’s future in Ondo State if swift action is not taken.

Furthermore, she threatened legal action if her demand for a fresh and transparent election is not met promptly.

“I am not going to accept it, and now, I am calling for cancelation and if this is not done, maybe we’ll meet in the court”, she added.

As stakeholders await a response from party leadership, the fate of the gubernatorial candidacy in Ondo remains uncertain, with Engr. Folakemi Omogoroye poised to pursue all available avenues to address what she perceives as a grave injustice.