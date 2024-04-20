Urhobo Renaissance Society Welcomes Back Ewu Monarch

The Urhobo Renaissance Society (URS) received the information of the release of His Royal Majesty (HRM) Richard Ikolo, the Ovie of Ewu Kingdom, with relief and joy in equal measures. Recall, that HRM Ikolo was among those the military, in an unconscionable manner, declared wanted in the aftermath of the killing of seventeen soldiers on the Forcados River which run through the two villages of Okoloba (Ijaw) and Okuama (Urhobo). The entire world condemned the gruesome killing of the soldiers. The URS and the entire Urhobo nation were also unequivocal in their condemnation of that gruesome act. While consoling the families of the slain soldiers and the military, we also called on the Federal Government to apprehend the perpetrators so that they will face justice.

As contained in a statement signed Dr. John Uwa, URS Secretary: “We were however shocked that the military, which lacks the legality to declare people who are not its personnel wanted, declared the urbane and peace-loving Monarch wanted. That act was not only in violation of the Nigerian constitution, but it also violated the rights of His Royal Majesty and a gross encroachment on tradition. If the white colonizers were criticized for dehumanizing African royalties, what should we do to our own institutions that now blaze similar paths?

His Royal Majesty, fortified by the truth and conviction of innocence, honourably turned himself in to the Nigeria Police at Asaba. The Police wasted no time in handing him over to the military, an action that is in gross violation on many counts. The military went on to hold His Royal Majesty incommunicado despite calls from around the world that he should be released.

The news of his release today has brought a measure of relief to the Urhobo nation. We use this opportunity to thank the three Senators from Delta State namely; Senator Ned Nwoko, Senator Ede Dafinone and Senator Joel Onohwakpor, who facilitated the release of His Royal Majesty. We join all people of goodwill to welcome our revered Monarch home.

Salutary as the new development is, the URS uses this moment to once again request the Federal Government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to direct the military to pull out of Okuama. The word is out there that the military razed Okuama to the ground and that right now neither human beings nor animals nor birds can be found in Okuama. The military destroyed the community, killed her people and those lucky to escape now live in forests and creeks with wild animals and dangerous reptiles. They have neither food to eat nor good water to drink. They are suffering a huge humanitarian crisis. The lives of these innocent people matter. This is why Mr. President and Commander-in-Chief should order the military out of Okuama now.

We are also repeating our call for the setting up of an Independent Commission of Inquiry into the incident. This will unravel the whole truth including how the military has engaged in self-subversion. The ongoing military inquiry is not only self-serving, but it will sweep too many things under the carpet.

The Nigerian state should also begin plans to rehabilitate and rebuild Okuama. The time is now. This is about justice, fairness and equity. Okuama needs healing. The time to commence that is now!”