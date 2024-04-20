Our efforts to curb illegal mining, Makinde briefs Alake

Saturday, April 20, 2024 4:25 pm


Dr Alake,left, and Gov Makinde

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake has backed plans by the Oyo State Government to obtain mining licences.

Reiterating the Ministry’s support for sub-national entities in the country to develop the sector, the Minister emphasised that cooperation with states will develop the mining industry value-chain and promote value addition for maximum beneficiation to host communities.

In his remarks, Gov. Makinde revealed that his visit was necessitated by the need to follow up on the application of the state for mining license, stating that Oyo state is on the verge of establishing a state-owned mining corporation.

” I came to give the Minister the official report of mining activities in Oyo state and brief him on efforts to curb illegal mining. Last week, we had to demolish an unlawful lithium processing facility. I seized the opportunity to inform him about what transpired and to seek his support and collaboration for the mining sector in my state because it is a catalyst for development, “Gov. Makinde added.

The governor revealed that the state is poised to invest in the value chain of Lithium, gemstone, gold, and marble and has applied for mining licences to execute them. According to him, the state’s mining company has secured partnerships with investors.

” Quite several investors are coming into the state, and we are supporting them, creating an enabling environment to not only facilitate extraction of minerals but also value addition through processing of raw materials”, the Oyo State Governor affirmed.

