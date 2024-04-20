Kano debunks outbreak of strange disease

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Kano state Ministry of Health has described as baseless rumour reports of outbreak of strange disease in the state.

According to a Statement by the Information Officer, Ministry of Health, Ibrahim Abdullahi, there is no record of strange disease in Kano

The Statement stated: “The attention of the Kano state Ministry of Health has been drawn to a published story by one of the northern Nigeria’s based newspaper which reported that a ‘strange disease’ has emerged and killed 45 people in Gundutse, Kura LGA.

” The story was twisted by the reporter to achieve his personal gains. The reporter was in the ministry on Tuesday 16/4/2024 to balance the story and was told that there has been no strange disease anywhere in the state so much so that the State Disease Surveillance and Notification Officer (SDSNO) was phoned to explain the reality of the situation in the said area.

“The SDSNO affirmed that it was severe malaria and typhoid that persisted in the area, and the report would be shared with the reporter, dishearteningly instead of him to wait a little bit he went ahead and published an unjustified and half-baked story that instilled fear among the people.”

The Statement revealed that, ” in an e-mail the Epidemiology Unit of the ministry sent to the relevant MDAs and stakeholder on 8 April, 2024 captioned Response to Report on Life Threatening Conditions among Children in Gainawa ‘A’ Gundutse, stated that following the recent reports of life-threatening conditions among children in the community, a team has been raised, in collaboration with the Primary Health Care Centre (PHCC), Kura LGA had conducted a thorough investigation as quick intervention to arrest the situation on time.

“The unit said that the finding revealed alarming environmental health challenges exacerbating the health risks faced by the community where thirteen cases and five deaths were recorded, starting from March 2024.”

According to the Statement, “the delay in attending the nearby health facility by the people of the area aggravated the case, an unfortunate behaviour that leads to morbidity and mortality in many communities. ”