PDP, harmonise your home first, stop throwing mud at Tinubu – Presidency

PDP, harmonise your home first, stop throwing mud at Tinubu – Presidency

Friday, April 19, 2024 8:43 am


President Tinubu and Bayo Onanuga

President Tinubu, right, and Bayo Onanuga

*Says as all the party’s accusations contradict reality on ground

The Peoples Democratic Party coming out of its  National Executive Council meeting today threw tantrums against the All Progressives Congress and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, accusing the president and his party of all its notorious inadequacies when it reigned for 16 years, until it was shoved out of power in 2015.

According to Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, “We believe the party’s NEC members must have been habiting  another planet, as all the accusations contradicted the reality on ground and completely ignored  the stellar achievements recorded by the Tinubu Administration in less than one year.”

He went further: “Unlike the PDP administration of 16 years, the Tinubu administration  has been confronting the problems of our country headlong, moving for an audacious reset that will firmly put our country on a solid economic pedestal.

The results  are already showing. Contrary to the pessimism and wishes of some PDP leaders, the National Currency has become the world’s best performing, appreciating  by almost 50 percent against the dollar in few weeks. Exchange rate is stabilising as a convergence has been reached between official and so-called parallel market. The contrived pall of gloom cast over our nation has faded out and renewed hope is now on the leash.

Such is the positive trend  that the APC economic programmed is generating that the IMF has reviewed upwards the growth projection for our country this year from 2.9 percent to 3.3 percent.

The administration is targeting a higher growth with its plans to embark on audacious infrastructure projects, such as the Badagry-Sokoto Highway and the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway. The latter has attracted unwarranted attack by one of the PDP leaders, blinded by the huge economic benefits of the highway project.

No thanks PDP! The President’s economic team is doing well and no sane government, will change a winning team, that is working in sync with the advisory of the private sector, state governors and economic gurus in the country.

It was surprising that the PDP under whose watch Boko Haram was born in 2009 and worse of all, which looted the billions of dollars earmarked  to equip our armed forces and the police,  could so unabashedly  blame the Tinubu administration for what it wrongly termed increasing spate of terrorism and  banditry.

This is far from the truth. Security has improved, with fewer cases of terrorist attacks and banditry recorded. In recent weeks, over a thousand kidnapped victims, some whose kidnapping  antedated this government were rescued by our gallant armed forces, without government paying any ransom.

The PDP is advised to harmonise its home first, rather than accusing President Tinubu of trying to entrench one party state. President Tinubu nurses no such plan as it only exists in the imagination of the opposition PDP.

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Oba Ewuare II 2 hours ago

    External Ruler! Imminent Explosion as Hausa People Want to Violate Benin Tradition
    Dr Abdullahi Ganduje 4 hours ago

    Kano non-indigenes’ forum condemns political  onslaught against Ganduje
    L-R: Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, former Governor of Bauchi State, and Chairman, Board of Trustees of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Professionals Forum, Dr. Isa Yuguda and former Governor of Adamawa State and member Board of Trustees of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Professionals Forum, Bala Ngilari during a visit to the Hon. Minister in his office in Abuja, April 18, 2024. 4 hours ago

    With the Tinubu administration, Nigerians’ll no longer settle for anything less-Alake
    Tin-Can Ports 13 hours ago

    NPA Secures $700m Facility From Citibank to Rehabilitate Apapa, Tin-Can Ports
    Mustapha Kwankwaso 15 hours ago

    Kwankwaso’s son emerges Commissioner for Youths and Sports
    Professor Michael Oyinloye 16 hours ago

    FUTA Don Decries Growing Spate of Urban Decay, Proffers Solution
    Uzodimma flags off two-day retreat for Commissioner-designates 16 hours ago

    Uzodimma flags off two-day retreat for Commissioner-designates, other appointees
    17 hours ago

    See President Tinubu’s new package for the education sector