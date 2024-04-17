My government committed to peace, says Uzodimma

My government committed to peace, says Uzodimma

Wednesday, April 17, 2024 4:22 pm


Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State ( third right), with Prelate Emeritus of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, Most Rev Dr Sunday Uche (middle), Most Rev. Godfrey Agupuisi (second right), Rt Rev Dr. C. Ekebuisi (third left), Rt. Rev. Okpara C. Chiemeka(right) and other elders from the Church when they paid an official visit to Governor Uzodimma at Government House Owerri on how permanent peace can be achieved at Ihube area of Okigwe... Tuesday

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State ( third right), with Prelate Emeritus of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, Most Rev Dr Sunday Uche (middle), Most Rev. Godfrey Agupuisi (second right), Rt Rev Dr. C. Ekebuisi (third left), Rt. Rev. Okpara C. Chiemeka(right) and other elders from the Church when they paid an official visit to Governor Uzodimma at Government House Owerri on how permanent peace can be achieved at Ihube area of Okigwe… Tuesday

Governor Hope Uzodimma has reiterated that his government is irrevocably committed to the pursuit of peace, not just in Imo State but in Nigeria.

He said commitment to peace and harmony remains inevitable if development must be achieved in our society.

The Governor spoke when he met with members of the Ihube Peace Committee who were in his office on Tuesday to interface with him on how to restore peace and harmony, both in Imo State  and in Nigeria.

Governor Uzodimma acknowledged the set back which Imo State has suffered as a result of insecurity in Ihube area of Okigwe and promised continuous collaboration with the leaders and stakeholders from the area to achieve the desired peace and harmony.

He thanked the members of the Ihube Peace Committee ably led by the Emeritus Prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, Most Rev Dr Sunday Uche for the visit and interest in what was being done by government to achieve lasting peace and harmony in their area.

Earlier, Rev Uche had told the Governor that they were committed, like other well meaning members of the public, to ensure that peace reigns in all parts of Imo State and Nigeria for sustainable development to thrive.

He thanked the Governor for providing quality leadership in Imo State and urged him to do whatever is within his power, collaborating with leaders and stakeholders, to ensure that peace reigns in Imo State and beyond.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    L-R: Minister of Environment, Dr Balarabe Lawal; Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye; and Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu,  during the launch of the National Guidelines for Women and Girls Empowerment for Optimal Nutrition,  in Abuja on Tuesday 13 mins ago

    Photo News: For Women and Girls Empowerment…
    Atiku Abubakar 3 hours ago

    Atiku Abubakar, Panama Papers and Lagos-Calabar Superhighway
    Diesel trucks at Dangote Refinery 3 hours ago

    President Tinubu Commends Dangote Group Over New Gantry Price of Diesel
    Dr Abdullahi Ganduje 4 hours ago

    APC National Chairmanship:  Party chieftain in Kano urges Tinubu to remove Ganduje
    Kenneth Imansuangbon 6 hours ago

    Edo 2024: Imansuangbon asks court to disqualify Olumide Akpata as LP candidate
    Promise Adiele 7 hours ago

    Bobrisky and Nigeria’s risky conditions
    Nigerians First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu during the launching of Renewed Hope Initiative for  women farmers 9 hours ago

    Nigerians First Lady’s Renewed Hope Initiative, supports women farmers
    Diesel trucks at Dangote Refinery 10 hours ago

    High inflation to be reduced as Dangote crashes Diesel price to N1,000 per litre