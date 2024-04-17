My government committed to peace, says Uzodimma

Governor Hope Uzodimma has reiterated that his government is irrevocably committed to the pursuit of peace, not just in Imo State but in Nigeria.

He said commitment to peace and harmony remains inevitable if development must be achieved in our society.

The Governor spoke when he met with members of the Ihube Peace Committee who were in his office on Tuesday to interface with him on how to restore peace and harmony, both in Imo State and in Nigeria.

Governor Uzodimma acknowledged the set back which Imo State has suffered as a result of insecurity in Ihube area of Okigwe and promised continuous collaboration with the leaders and stakeholders from the area to achieve the desired peace and harmony.

He thanked the members of the Ihube Peace Committee ably led by the Emeritus Prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, Most Rev Dr Sunday Uche for the visit and interest in what was being done by government to achieve lasting peace and harmony in their area.

Earlier, Rev Uche had told the Governor that they were committed, like other well meaning members of the public, to ensure that peace reigns in all parts of Imo State and Nigeria for sustainable development to thrive.