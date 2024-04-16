PDP Rivers asks Pro-Wike Commissioner in Fubara’s cabinet to resign

*As Commissioner, Emeka Woke has shown enough disrespect to Governor Fubara

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Rivers State, has lashed out at the former Chief of Staff to the immediate past Governor of Rivers State, Emeka Woke, advising him to honourably resign his appointment as a Commissioner for Special Duties in the administration he referred to as clueless.

Emaka Woke, a loyalist of Nyesom Wike, Minister of Federal Capital Territory and a returnee Commissioner who along with other Nine Commissioners had voluntarily resigned but was recalled based on the peace brokered by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Emeka Woke up on his return into the cabinet of Governor Siminalayi Fubara has been a vocal critic of Fubara’s administration.

Over the weekend at a Forum in Emohua Emohua local government area criticized the ‘Simplified Movement’ for organizing a Thanksgiving rally for the Supreme Court Victory of Governor Siminialayi Fubara saying that it is a manifestation of a Clueless administration.

Reacting to the statement, PDP Spokesman in Rivers State, Sydney Tambari Gbara, said through his utterances, Emeka Woke has shown that he is no longer comfortable in the cabinet of the present administration, yet has refused to resign his appointment.

“Engr. Emeka Woke is one of the commissioners who voluntarily resigned as a result of the imbroglio between the Former Governor and FCT Minister and Governor Fubara. However, the Peace deal brokered by Mr President gave him and others another opportunity to return to the State Executive Council and were all graciously accepted by the Governor.

“They swore to an oath of office to protect the integrity of the government and to serve the State in utmost good faith. As a cabinet member, protocols demand that if Chief Emeka Woke has a contrary view on any matter of State interest, he can approach his Principal, rather than disrespectfully addressing him in such a derogatory manner in public, breaking the oath of allegiance he swore to. This has equally questioned his character and integrity and above all his qualification to holding public office”.

Sydney Gbara argued that since Emeka Woke and his cohorts knew that they were no longer interested in serving in the present administration, they should have allowed other vibrant and qualified Rivers youths to fill those vacant positions, instead of going back to their vomit, thereby depriving the younger generation the opportunity to serve the State, yet displaying such level of insubordination to the authority publicly.

The party pointed out that the activities of the likes of Emeka Woke in the Cabinet are inimical and counterproductive to the system and he should desist forthwith because it is despicable for a commissioner in the State Cabinet to refer to an administration he is part of as “clueless”.

PDP further said that the attitude of the Commissioner clearly shows that they are running a different agenda against the State which is to run down the system they are also benefiting from.

Gbara stated that Governor Fubara has simplified Governance on the auto drive to the common Rivers man and woman on the street, hence can not run his administration with retrogressive elements.

“Emeka Woke has held several public offices in the past and understands the demeanor of public office, as such, is not expected to act in such a degrading manner to his person. Rather his outburst should have been contained in his letter of resignation and not after insulting the Governor, he will still be paid by the same Governor he is insulting. “Your principles, if any, should guide you in the just and right path in your actions.” It would be more honourable for Emeka Woke to criticize this administration not as a cabinet member, therefore he should be man enough to do the needful by resigning again from office as Commissioner for Special Duties.

The Party hereby advises Rivers people to ignore the rantings of Emeka Woke and remain focused on supporting Governor Fubara, who is poised to ensure that the youths are given their rightful place in the governance of the day.”

Our Correspondent reports that Emeka Woke was once Chairman of the Emohua local government area and later served as Chief of Staff to former Governor Nyesom Wike for Eight years.