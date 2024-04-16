Governor Radda appoints Bawale Katsina as head of service

Tuesday, April 16, 2024 2:38 pm


 

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Katsina

Katsina State Governor,  Dikko Umaru Radda has approved the appointment of Alhaji Falalu Bawale as the State’s Head of Service (HoS).

Bawale, until he was appointed HoS,  was a Permanent Secretary in the Office of Katsina Head of Service.

Alhaji Bawale takes over from  Alhaji Usman Isyaku who retired from the state civil service after putting in 35 years in service.

According to a Statement by Governor Radda’s Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Kaula Muhammad, the Governor also approved the appointment of the former Head of Service, Alhaji Usman Isyaku as the Special Adviser of Public  Sector Administration Reforms.

Governor Radda congratulated the new Head of Service on his appointment and urged him to bring to bear his cognate experience in his new assignment.

He also thanked the outgoing Head of Service for his contributions and wished him well in his new position.

Alhaji Bawale was born on 15th August, 1966 at ‘Yaradua metropolis, Katsina Local Government.

He is a 1990 graduate of Ahmadu Bello University where he obtained a Bachelor of Education (Languages Art) Degree and later bagged a Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) from Hassan Usman Katsina Polytechnic in 2002.

Alhaji  Bawale proceeded to Bayero University Kano in 2005 where he obtained a master’s Degree in Public Policy and Administration.

A widely traveled man, he has attended workshops, seminars, and conferences too numerous to mention across the globe.

 

 

