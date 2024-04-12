Governor Radda moves to revive Hawan Durbar to promote tourism, cultural heritage

Friday, April 12, 2024 8:38 pm


Governor Radda during the Hawan Bariki ceremony on Thursday

Governor Radda during the Hawan Bariki ceremony on Thursday

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Katsina

Katsina state  Governor, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda, has disclosed that plans are ongoing to revive the state’s cultural traditions, specifically the famed “hawan durbar.”

This move he said aims to re-establish Katsina as a leading tourist destination and cultural hub in Nigeria.

Malam Radda disclosed this in his address during the Eid-el-Fitr “hawan bariki” ceremony held on Thursday at the Old Katsina Government House.

He was joined by the Bulgarian Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Yanko Yordanov.

A Statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, indicated that as  part of efforts to revitalize Katsina’s cultural legacy,  Governor  Radda revealed that the state has enlisted the service of cultural specialists to help revamp and elevate the durbar festivities for national recognition.

At the event,  Governor Radda  directed that henceforth, all the District and Village Heads are to join the Emirs on horseback during Sallah procession.

He urged them to stop giving excuses and shying away from the practice he described as a cornerstone of the state’s cultural heritage.

Governor Radda  recalled how Katsina, in time past, attracted a multitude of foreign visitors, particularly during Sallah festivities.

He lamented the decline in such activities in recent years.

Governor Radda reiterated his unwavering support to the welfare of residents,  listing out the recent introduction of foreign scholarships and special pilot schools across.the state’s three senatorial zones as part of his human development initiatives.

He, however, insisted that the beneficiaries  must only be admitted after undergoing rigorous examinations to assess their academic potentials.

Speaking earlier, the Emir of Katsina, HRH Abdulmumini Kabir, used the occasion to urge affluent Muslims to prioritise philanthropy and support the less privilege.

He warned against the transient nature of worldly wealth, drawing their attention to  the importance of charitable deeds in the hereafter.

The Royal Father thanked the Ambassador for accepting the invitation at short notice.

Emir Kabir had earlier led Governor Radda and the visiting Ambassador to witness a special cultural dance and musical performance at the renowned Gidan Ganye Rest House, Katsina.

The Emir also expressed gratitude for Governor Radda’s support to the state’s traditional institution.

He stressed the significance of collaboration between the state government and the traditional institution in fostering unity and development within Katsina State.

 

 

