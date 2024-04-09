Police operatives raid Criminal Kingpin ‘General 2man’, kill two aides

Tuesday, April 9, 2024 4:18 pm


CP Disu

  – Recover ammunition

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command on Monday April 8, 2024, raided some criminal hideouts at the Ogbologbo community in Ahoada West Local Government Area to bring an end to the reign of terror of one Ikem ThankGod, popularly known as General 2man.

‘General 2man’, a close ally of the late Gift David Opara alias 2Baba and  General Odereke, was a terror in the Ahoada West Local Government Area and neighbouring Local Government Areas.

According to SP Grace Iringe-Koko, the Spokesperson of the Police Command listed some of his nefarious activities include, the shooting to death of Inspector Usang Ude on April 13, 2023.

“On March 5, 2024, he also murdered four persons, namely, Henry Kirirka, Patience Henry, Abigail Victor, and Chigozie Okpo. He also slaughtered one Samuel Philip without provocation. Last month, he buried several persons alive, including, Christmas Ede and Agode Gamany.”

Also, he said has to have carried out a lot of kidnapping activities within and outside the Ahoada West Local Government Area.

His catalogue of criminal activities also includes armed robbery and vandalisation of valuable properties.

“He coordinates the deroofing of public buildings and the selling of the roofing sheets. He also constituted himself as an authority that approves social events within the Local Government Area. This has made him attack and disrupt weddings, burials, etc,which he did not approve of.

Police narrated that during the operation, General 2man and his gang opened fire on the Police tactical team.Though he was able to evade arrest, his second-in-command, ThankGod Uchechi aka, ‘Pastor SP,’ and his third-in-command, ‘Western King’ Okpo Emenike were fatally wounded. Several gang members escaped with gunshot injuries, and two loaded AK-47 rifles and eight magazines were recovered from the gang.

The Command assures that concerted efforts are in top gear to bring General 2man and his fleeing gang members to justice and put an end to his reign of terror.

Tunji Disu, the commissioner of Police, at Rivers State Police Command, while commending the tactical team for their efforts, reiterates his commitment to fighting crimes in the state. He equally urged members of the public to feed the police with reliable information that could lead to the arrest of the fleeing suspects and other criminal elements in the State.

